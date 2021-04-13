iQOO 7 series is coming to India this month. While the company hasn’t announced the exact launch date, we do have information on where the phones can be purchased from. The iQOO 7 series will be available to buy via Amazon India. Also Read - iQOO working on a Snapdragon 870 smartphone for India: Check details, specs and more

The series will consist of the standard iQOO7 and the iQOO 7 Legend. Both the variants are expected to differ in terms of the design and some specs here and there. Also Read - iQOO 7 to be cheapest Snapdragon 888 5G phone in India: Launch date, expected specs and price

iQOO 7 Amazon India availability confirmed

Both the devices, apart from being available via Amazon, will be manufactured in India at the company’s Greater Noida facility and will be a part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Also Read - iQOO 7 BMW M Motorsport edition with Snapdragon 888 to launch in India in April

Commenting on the partnership, Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing – iQOO said, “Our endeavour at iQOO is to offer products with superior performance and unmatched experience. Our partnership with Amazon is a step further in that direction. iQOO phones are built for those consumers who are naturally sceptical of the status quo and are constantly seeking to improve themselves- Quest on and on!”

This comes in after the Vivo sub-brand recently confirmed the launch of the iQOO 7 series, scheduled for this month.

iQOO 7 series features, specs, price

As mentioned earlier, the iQOO 7 series will include two variants. The iQOO 7 Legend comes with a stripped back panel made in collaboration with BMW. However, this won’t be the only difference between the iQOO7 and the Legend Edition. The former is expected to get a Snapdragon 870 chip, while the latter will come with the 888 SoC. Other specs are likely to remain the same.

The iQOO 7 series is expected to fall under Rs 40,000, becoming the most affordable Snapdragon 888 smartphone in India.

It comes with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone gets up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, there are three rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel.

The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging and runs OriginOS based on Android 11. Additionally, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C Port, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.2, and more.

It remains to be seen how the devices turn out in India. Hence, stay tuned for more updates.