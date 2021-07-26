iQOO 7 has a new colour option in India. It’s now painted in the Monster Orange colour, which has joined the existing Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue colours. The new option is now up for sale in the country as part of the now-commenced Amazon Prime Day sale. Also Read - iQOO Quest Days Sale: Discount of up to Rs 4,000 on iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO Z3 5G

The new variant carries the same design elements as the other two options. Except, the word Monster is well highlighted on the entirety of the back panel. If you are interested in the new colour, here’s a look at the price and more details. Also Read - Top phones under Rs 35,000 in July 2021: iQOO 7, Mi 11X and more

iQOO 7 new colour variant now for sale

The new iQOO 7 variant is priced at Rs 31,990, which is the same as the other options. This is for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model. It is also available in 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at Rs 35,990. However, the latter option isn’t up for sale via Amazon India right now. Also Read - Top phones under Rs 35,000 in June 2021: Realme X7 Max, Mi 11X, and more

As for the offers, interested buyers can get a Rs 2,000 discount coupon by Amazon, a discount of Rs 500 on the use of an HDFC Bank debit card, the option to avail of no-cost EMI (up to nine months), and free screen replacement for six months.

A look at the features, specs

The smartphone is the company’s upper mid-ranger that comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip and competes with the likes of the Mi 11X, the OnePlus 9R, the Realme X7 Max, and even the OnePlus Nord 2.

It comes with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For the photography part, it gets a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide/macro camera, and a 2-megapixel mono lens. The front camera is rated at 16-megapixel.

The iQOO 7 is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging and runs FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. It gets an in-display fingerprint scanner, a liquid cooling system with a graphite layer, and more.