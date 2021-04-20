comscore iQOO 7 Legend BMW M Motorsport edition confirmed for India: Specs here
iQOO 7 Legend BMW M Motorsport edition confirmed for India, know what's different

iQOO has confirmed bringing the iQOO 7 Legend BMW M Motorsport edition to the Indian market later this year. Here are all details.

iQOO 7 Legend BMW Edition (1)

The iQOO 7 series is coming to India in the next few weeks and so far, it seems that there are two models with a different set of specifications. There’s a vanilla iQOO 7 that’s rumoured to be based on the iQOO 5 Neo, and another iQOO 7 Legend that’s coming straight from China. In the ongoing promotions, iQOO has now confirmed the iQOO 7 Legend BMW M Motorsport edition for India too. Also Read - iQOO 7 in India could be rebadged iQOO Neo 5 with Snapdragon 870

The iQOO 7 Legend BMW M Motorsport edition was launched in the Chinese market back in January 2021 and is essentially a special edition of the regular iQOO 7 Legend. Compared to the standard models, the BMW M Motorsport edition wears white on the rear along with a BMW M stripes running across. It also carries a “Fascination meets Innovation” tag on these stripes. Also Read - iQOO 7 phone series launch date in India revealed: Here's when it is arriving

iQOO 7 Legend BMW M Motorsport launching in India

This will be the first time that iQOO is launching a special edition phone in partnership with another firm. Prior to this, we have only seen Oppo and OnePlus joining hands with car brands for coming out with special edition phones. Oppo did the Lamborghini edition of the Find X2 Pro whereas OnePlus did the McLaren Edition for the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 7T Pro. Also Read - iQOO 7 series will be available to buy via Amazon India, confirms company

iQOO 7 Legend BMW Edition (1)

iQOO 7 Legend

Note that apart from the fancy clothes, the iQOO 7 Legend BMW M Motorsport is no different than the standard model. In fact, both the iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend feature the same 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. iQOO India says that the phone features a display chip to help improve the viewing experience.

The standard iQOO 7 gets the Snapdragon 870 chip that we have already seen on the OnePlus 9R and Vivo X60 Pro. For the iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO is using the top-tier Snapdragon 888 chip. This will make it the second smartphone in India to feature this flagship chipset.

The phones are expected to feature a 4000mAh battery but unlike the 120W charging solution on the Chinese variant, the Indian models are said to get the 66W solution. This still puts up the iQOO 7 series on par with the likes of the OnePlus 9 Pro and the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. There’s no wireless charging present.

The iQOO 7 cameras are similar to the Vivo X60’s setup. There’s a 48-megapixel main camera that’s accompanied by a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera.

  Published Date: April 20, 2021 9:11 AM IST

Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers