iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend launched in India: Price, specs and more

After staying absent from media attention for almost a year since the iQOO 3 launch, iQOO is back in business with two new smartphones in the iQOO 7 series. The iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend are the company’s latest flagship offerings for India at accessible prices. The iQOO 7 is aimed at reaching out to more gamers whereas the iQOO 7 Legend is the best of what the company can offer at the moment. Also Read - iQOO 7 vs Xiaomi Mi 11X: Which is a better Snapdragon 870 phone on paper?

Before we head into the features, here are all the variant details and prices. The iQOO 7 starts at Rs 31,990 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The second variant with 256GB storage costs Rs 33,990. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM 256GB storage costs Rs 35,990. The iQOO 7 Legend with its Snapdragon 888 chip starts at a price of Rs 39,990 for the base version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s a high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costing Rs 43,990. Also Read - iQOO 7 5G launch today to take on OnePlus 9R, price in India could start at Rs 34,999

Both the phones will be available on Amazon. The devices will be available from May 1. Also Read - iQOO 7 5G series roundup: Expected India price, specifications, BMW edition and more

iQOO 7 series features and specifications

iQOO 7 Legend

The iQOO 7 Legend is currently the company’s best offering for India. The highlight on the iQOO 7 Legend is the Snapdragon 888 chip that promises top-notch performance. It features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080p and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display also supports touch response rate of up to 1000Hz.

The phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Similar to the Vivo X60 series, the iQOO 7 also gets Extended RAM function of up to 3GB RAM. iQOO has launched the phone in India with Android 11 underneath the iQOO UI. The battery capacity is limited at 4000mAh capacity and is assisted by a 66W Flash Charge solution (unlike the 120W solution from China).

As for the cameras, it gets a 48-megapixel main OIS camera along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a third 13-megapixel Portrait lens (zoom camera). The phone also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The iQOO 7 only comes in a special BMW M Motorsport edition in India.

iQOO 7

The iQOO 7 is essentially an iQOO 5 Neo under the hood. Hence, you get the same Snapdragon 870 chip that also powers the OnePlus 9R and Xiaomi Mi 11X. The iQOO 7 also has the same 6.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display but gains a dedicated MEMC chip for smoother visuals. This display also supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. The battery capacity is rated at 4400mAh.

The battery and other specifications remain the same as the iQOO 7 Legend, except for the camera arrangement. The main camera uses the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX589 sensor with OIS assistance. This is paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera but it loses out on the 13-megapixel telephoto camera. Instead, it uses a Mono sensor as its third camera for B&W photos.

The iQOO 7 will be available in Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue colour variants.