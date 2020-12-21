IQOO is set to launch its next-generation flagship – iQOO 7 soon. The company has taken to Chinese social networking site Weibo to reveal a few details about the upcoming smartphone. Though the Weibo post does not reveal much, it gives a good look at the back cover of iQOO 7 suggesting it will have three rear cameras. There will be BMW M edition as well, just like iOO 5 Pro which was announced in August this year along with iQOO 5. Also Read - Vivo introduces all-new 'OriginOS' Android skin to replace FuntouchOS

The iQOO 7 will also be the official machine for KPL (King Pro League), which is an esports gaming event held in China twice a year. The iQOO 7 back cover seems similar to iQOO 5 Pro Legendary Edition, which is made of white leather with BMW M colours. However, the rear camera module could be a big change from the previous phone. Notably, iQOO is the global partner of BMW M Motorsport division. Also Read - iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more

iQOO 7 teaser gives a good look at back cover

The iQOO 7 will have a triple camera setup at the back with the three camera lenses placed in a triangle inside a squarish camera module. The dual LED flash unit will be placed below the camera module and further down will be iQOO branding. In comparison, the iQOO 5 series has a vertical rear camera setup. Also Read - AnTuTu releases August list with top 10 smartphones in performance

Apart from this, the company has not revealed much information about its upcoming flagship smartphone. The iQOO 7 will succeed the iQOO 5 series so it is expected that iQOO 7 Pro could also launch alongside iQOO 7. Of course, we will need to wait for an official launch to know more.

The iQOO 5 series packs a Snapdragon 865 processor. The iQOO 7 is expected to launch with the next-generation Snapdragon 888 processor, which could power most flagship smartphones of 2021. In addition to the Legendary Edition, the iQOO 5 Pro also gets Track Version. Where the back cover sports carbon fibre pattern with blue accents. iQOO 5 series run iQOO UI based on Android 10. The phones sport in-screen fingerprint scanner, a feature that is expected in iQOO 7 as well.