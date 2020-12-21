comscore iQOO has shared iQOO 7 teaser hinting at launch soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • iQOO 7 official teaser reveals triple rear cameras, BMW special edition
News

iQOO 7 official teaser reveals triple rear cameras, BMW special edition

Mobiles

iQOO 7 teaser has been shared by the company hinting at launch soon. The image gives a good look at the back cover of the phone.

iqoo-7-weibo

Image Source: iQOO Weibo

IQOO is set to launch its next-generation flagship – iQOO 7 soon. The company has taken to Chinese social networking site Weibo to reveal a few details about the upcoming smartphone. Though the Weibo post does not reveal much, it gives a good look at the back cover of iQOO 7 suggesting it will have three rear cameras. There will be BMW M edition as well, just like iOO 5 Pro which was announced in August this year along with iQOO 5. Also Read - Vivo introduces all-new 'OriginOS' Android skin to replace FuntouchOS

The iQOO 7 will also be the official machine for KPL (King Pro League), which is an esports gaming event held in China twice a year. The iQOO 7 back cover seems similar to iQOO 5 Pro Legendary Edition, which is made of white leather with BMW M colours. However, the rear camera module could be a big change from the previous phone. Notably, iQOO is the global partner of BMW M Motorsport division. Also Read - iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more

iQOO 7 teaser gives a good look at back cover

The iQOO 7 will have a triple camera setup at the back with the three camera lenses placed in a triangle inside a squarish camera module. The dual LED flash unit will be placed below the camera module and further down will be iQOO branding. In comparison, the iQOO 5 series has a vertical rear camera setup. Also Read - AnTuTu releases August list with top 10 smartphones in performance

Apart from this, the company has not revealed much information about its upcoming flagship smartphone. The iQOO 7 will succeed the iQOO 5 series so it is expected that iQOO 7 Pro could also launch alongside iQOO 7. Of course, we will need to wait for an official launch to know more.

The iQOO 5 series packs a Snapdragon 865 processor. The iQOO 7 is expected to launch with the next-generation Snapdragon 888 processor, which could power most flagship smartphones of 2021. In addition to the Legendary Edition, the iQOO 5 Pro also gets Track Version. Where the back cover sports carbon fibre pattern with blue accents. iQOO 5 series run iQOO UI based on Android 10. The phones sport in-screen fingerprint scanner, a feature that is expected in iQOO 7 as well.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 21, 2020 4:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Reviews
Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Vivo V20 (2021) specifications spotted online

News

Vivo V20 (2021) specifications spotted online

iPhone 13 design will bring a smaller notch, new ToF sensor

Mobiles

iPhone 13 design will bring a smaller notch, new ToF sensor

Here's how to track Santa on Google, NORAD

News

Here's how to track Santa on Google, NORAD

Micromax In 1b sale on Dec 22: Price in India, offers and more

Deals

Micromax In 1b sale on Dec 22: Price in India, offers and more

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

iQOO 7 teaser revealed: Here's how the phone looks

Vivo V20 (2021) specifications spotted online

iPhone 13 design will bring a smaller notch, new ToF sensor

Here's how to track Santa on Google, NORAD

YouTube to get cross-device download feature: Know details

How to reset your Android Smartphone

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQOO U3 launched with 48MP main camera, 8GB RAM & 5000mAh battery

News

iQOO U3 launched with 48MP main camera, 8GB RAM & 5000mAh battery
Vivo introduces all-new 'OriginOS' Android skin to replace FuntouchOS

News

Vivo introduces all-new 'OriginOS' Android skin to replace FuntouchOS
iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more

Mobile

iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more
Top 10 performing smartphones on AnTuTu in August 2020

News

Top 10 performing smartphones on AnTuTu in August 2020
Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 Laptop Price: HP लाया दमदार लैपटॉप, 23 घंटे तक चलेगी इसकी बैटरी

PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Update: PUBG का इंतजार होगा लंबा! जानें क्या कहती है लेटेस्ट रिपोर्ट

OnePlus 9 की जानकारी हुई लीक, मिल सकता है 50-Megapixel का ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप

OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ में होगा 50MP Sony IMX766 कैमरा सेंसर, सामने आए फीचर्स

शाओमी के इस पुराने स्मार्टफोन को मिल रहा MIUi 12 का अपडेट, जानिए डिटेल्स

Latest Videos

How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off
Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

News

iQOO 7 teaser revealed: Here's how the phone looks
News
iQOO 7 teaser revealed: Here's how the phone looks
Vivo V20 (2021) specifications spotted online

News

Vivo V20 (2021) specifications spotted online
iPhone 13 design will bring a smaller notch, new ToF sensor

Mobiles

iPhone 13 design will bring a smaller notch, new ToF sensor
Here's how to track Santa on Google, NORAD

News

Here's how to track Santa on Google, NORAD
YouTube to get cross-device download feature: Know details

News

YouTube to get cross-device download feature: Know details

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers