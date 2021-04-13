It’s official! The iQOO 7 series is confirmed to arrive in India on April 26, as revealed by the company. The information comes in after it was recently revealed that the iQOO 7 phones will be made available to buy via Amazon India. Also Read - iQOO 7 series will be available to buy via Amazon India, confirms company

The company has started sending out save the dates for the same. Read on to know more about all the details we have with us.

iQOO 7 series coming to India on April 26

The iQOO 7 lineup, comprising the iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend, will be launched via an online event scheduled for April 26. The online event, much like all the events taking place these days, will be live-streamed.

However, the company hasn’t revealed details on the live stream. It is expected to share all the information, including the time of the event, shortly.

To recall, the Vivon sub-brand recently confirmed the launch of the iQOO 7 in India, following the devices’ launch in China recently.

iQOO 7 series features, specs, price

As mentioned earlier, there will be two phones in the iQOO 7 series. While both of them are expected to share most of the specs and features, there will be some differences.

Firstly, the iQOO 7 Legend comes with a different design with three colourful strips at the back. It is the iQOO 7 BMW Motorsport Edition that was launched in India. Secondly, the iQOO 7 Legend will come with the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, whereas, the standard iQOO 7 model is most likely to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Both devices will compete with the likes of the OnePlus 9 series.

The iQOO 7 series comes with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Optics-wise, there will be three cameras at the back; a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. The front snapper stands at 16-megapixel.

The smartphone gets its fuel from a 4,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, which is another USP of the device. It runs Android 11 with OriginOS on top. Furthermore, it gets an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C Port, NFC, and more.

The iQOO 7 series price in India hasn’t been revealed. However, it is confirmed to fall under Rs 40,000. This will make the series the most affordable one with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip.