iQOO 7 series will be up for pre-orders from tomorrow: See offers, price

iQOO recently launched the iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend in India as the latest premium 5G smartphones in the country. The company has now announced new pre-orders offers on the new devices, which will be applicable from tomorrow. Also Read - iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Both phones will be available for pre-orders via Amazon India and the company’s website. Here’s a look at the offers you can avail of. Also Read - iQOO 7 Legend first look: BMW colours outside, superpower inside

iQOO 7 series pre-order offers, price

Interested buyers can get a discount of Rs 3,000 on the use of ICICI Bank credit/debit cards and EMI transactions. Also Read - Mi 11X, OnePlus 9R and more: A look at alternatives to the new iQOO 7 in India

You can further get an additional Rs 2,000 discount via Amazon vouchers. For this, you need to open the iQOO 7 series product page, add the product to the cart, apply the Rs 2,000 coupon, and you are good to go. Additionally, you get the option to get no-cost EMI.

As for the price, the iQOO 7 is priced at Rs 31,990 for 8GB/128GB model, Rs 33,990 for 8GB/256GB version, and Rs 35,990 for 12GB/256GB variant. The iQOO 7 Legend is priced at Rs 39,990 for 8GB/128GB model and Rs 43,990 for 12GB/256GB model.

iQOO 7 series features, specs

The iQOO 7 series falls in the premium segment and comes with 5G as one of their main highlights.

The iQOO 7 gets a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 120Hz display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip. As mentioned earlier, it comes in three RAM/Storage options.

On the camera front, there are three rear snappers: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide/macro lens, and a 2-megapixel mono lens. The front camera is rated at 16-megapixel. The phone is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast charging and runs FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. It comes in Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue colours.

The iQOO 7 Legend, which is the BMW MotorSport edition of the iQOO 7, comes with the same display as the vanilla but with the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, which is a high-end variant. The gaming-focused phone gets three rear cameras (48-megapixel main, 13-megapixel Portrait lens with 2X zoom support, 13-megapixel ultra-wide/macro) and a 16-megapixel front camera.

It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging and runs FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. It also comes with support for Vapor Chamber Liquid Cooling System, dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6, and more.