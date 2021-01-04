comscore iQOO 7 standard variant leaks with suitcase-like gradient | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • iQOO 7 standard variant design leaks, to bring a suitcase-like gradient design
News

iQOO 7 standard variant design leaks, to bring a suitcase-like gradient design

Mobiles

A photo of the iQOO 7 in the real world has been shared on the web, showcasing its design as well as retail packaging.

iQOO-3

Representative Image

The iQOO 3 was one of the first few phones in 2019 to use the Snapdragon 865 5G chip and throughout the year, it kept selling at an affordable price. iQOO is now preparing the iQOO 7 series for launch in China on January 11 and ahead of the reveal, the phone has leaked online. A photo of the standard variant of iQOO 7 is shared across the web, showcasing a rather unusual design. A BMW special edition variant is also on the cards. Also Read - Snapdragon 888, 120W fast charging confirmed for iQOO 7 ahead of Jan 11 launch

The iQOO 7 borrows from the tried-and-tested design of the several Vivo smartphones we saw in 2020. Hence, you get the same Vivo X50 Pro-inspired rectangular camera design with the three cameras arranged in a triangular pattern. There’s an unusually long patch underneath, highlighting the brand name. The rest of the rear bears a uniquely new pattern that emulates a fancy suitcase. It is difficult to figure out whether this pattern is physical or just a design imprinted on its rear. Also Read - IQOO 7 BMW M edition with Snapdragon 888 to launch in China on January 11

Given that iQOO usually opts for glass for its flagship series phones, we expect the iQOO 7 to use a glass rear panel. The phone is said to feature the Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is the ultimate chip an Android phone can use in 2021. That said, iQOO already teased a special edition variant of the iQOO 7 earlier in collaboration with BMW. Also Read - iQOO 7 official teaser reveals triple rear cameras, BMW special edition

Will iQOO 7 launch in India?

iQOO 7

Source: Weibo

The last smartphone iQOO launched in India was the iQOO 3 series almost a year ago. The brand has since then skipped a lot of its Chinese models for global launches. iQOO sells several phones across various price brackets in China. Moreover, the company released a successor to the iQOO 3 last year, dubbed the iQOO 5 series. The iQOO 5 never made it to India and the prospects of the iQOO 7 doing the same are highly unlikely.

Since the brand was derived from Vivo, you expect to see some of the flagship features of the latter on the iQOO 7. The Snapdragon 888 is the only feature known to come to this handset. An AnTuTu listing of the phone surfaced earlier with a score of 752935, which is among the highest an Android phone can achieve at this point in time.

Some of the features have been leaked as well. The iQOO 7 is said to get a 1080p display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Users could opt for up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB storage, and Android 11 onboard. The battery capacity is still unknown but iQOO is said to club its 120W fast wired charging system with this one.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 4, 2021 10:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 5a leaks with thick bezels and some specs
News
Google Pixel 5a leaks with thick bezels and some specs
FAU-G, PUBG Mobile India rival, India launch date confirmed

Gaming

FAU-G, PUBG Mobile India rival, India launch date confirmed

Vivo Y20A goes on sale in India: Price, specifications

Deals

Vivo Y20A goes on sale in India: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 to offer better battery life than Galaxy S20

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 to offer better battery life than Galaxy S20

OxygenOS 11 for OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7/7t soon

Mobiles

OxygenOS 11 for OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7/7t soon

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

iQOO 7 standard variant leaks with suitcase-like gradient

Samsung Galaxy S21 official launch date revealed:: See when is it launching

Google Pixel 5a leaks with thick bezels and some specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 to offer better battery life than Galaxy S20

OxygenOS 11 for OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7/7t soon

WhatsApp tips and tricks: 5 features you might not know

How to file Income Tax Return for FY 2019-20 online

JioFiber broadband plans list: Price, benefits, validity

Best WhatsApp features of 2020 in our opinion

How to send Happy New Year 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQOO 7 standard variant leaks with suitcase-like gradient

News

iQOO 7 standard variant leaks with suitcase-like gradient
iQOO 7 to support 120W ultra-fast charging tech

Mobiles

iQOO 7 to support 120W ultra-fast charging tech
IQOO 7 BMW M edition to launch on January 11

Mobiles

IQOO 7 BMW M edition to launch on January 11
iQOO 7 teaser revealed: Here's how the phone looks

News

iQOO 7 teaser revealed: Here's how the phone looks
iQOO U3 launched with 48MP main camera, 8GB RAM & 5000mAh battery

News

iQOO U3 launched with 48MP main camera, 8GB RAM & 5000mAh battery

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में 5G लॉन्च करने की तैयारी, टेलिकॉम कंपनियों ने नए स्पेक्ट्रम बैंड के लिए DoT पर बनाया दबाब

Xiaomi Mi 10i कल भारत में होगा लॉन्च, 108MP कैमरा समेत ये होंगे खास फीचर्स

Jio ने यूजर्स को दिया झटका, इन सस्ते प्रीपेड प्लान्स में खत्म की वॉयस कॉलिंग

FAU-G launch date in India : भारत में इस दिन लॉन्च होगा FAU-G गेम, PUBG की बढ़ी मुश्किलें

Xiaomi Mi 11 स्मार्टफोन ने इस मामले में Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max को दी पटखनी

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

iQOO 7 standard variant leaks with suitcase-like gradient
News
iQOO 7 standard variant leaks with suitcase-like gradient
Samsung Galaxy S21 official launch date revealed:: See when is it launching

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 official launch date revealed:: See when is it launching
Google Pixel 5a leaks with thick bezels and some specs

News

Google Pixel 5a leaks with thick bezels and some specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 to offer better battery life than Galaxy S20

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 to offer better battery life than Galaxy S20
OxygenOS 11 for OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7/7t soon

Mobiles

OxygenOS 11 for OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7/7t soon

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers