iQOO 7 standard variant leaks with suitcase-like gradient

The iQOO 3 was one of the first few phones in 2019 to use the Snapdragon 865 5G chip and throughout the year, it kept selling at an affordable price. iQOO is now preparing the iQOO 7 series for launch in China on January 11 and ahead of the reveal, the phone has leaked online. A photo of the standard variant of iQOO 7 is shared across the web, showcasing a rather unusual design. A BMW special edition variant is also on the cards.

The iQOO 7 borrows from the tried-and-tested design of the several Vivo smartphones we saw in 2020. Hence, you get the same Vivo X50 Pro-inspired rectangular camera design with the three cameras arranged in a triangular pattern. There's an unusually long patch underneath, highlighting the brand name. The rest of the rear bears a uniquely new pattern that emulates a fancy suitcase. It is difficult to figure out whether this pattern is physical or just a design imprinted on its rear.

Given that iQOO usually opts for glass for its flagship series phones, we expect the iQOO 7 to use a glass rear panel. The phone is said to feature the Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is the ultimate chip an Android phone can use in 2021. That said, iQOO already teased a special edition variant of the iQOO 7 earlier in collaboration with BMW.

Will iQOO 7 launch in India?

The last smartphone iQOO launched in India was the iQOO 3 series almost a year ago. The brand has since then skipped a lot of its Chinese models for global launches. iQOO sells several phones across various price brackets in China. Moreover, the company released a successor to the iQOO 3 last year, dubbed the iQOO 5 series. The iQOO 5 never made it to India and the prospects of the iQOO 7 doing the same are highly unlikely.

Since the brand was derived from Vivo, you expect to see some of the flagship features of the latter on the iQOO 7. The Snapdragon 888 is the only feature known to come to this handset. An AnTuTu listing of the phone surfaced earlier with a score of 752935, which is among the highest an Android phone can achieve at this point in time.

Some of the features have been leaked as well. The iQOO 7 is said to get a 1080p display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Users could opt for up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB storage, and Android 11 onboard. The battery capacity is still unknown but iQOO is said to club its 120W fast wired charging system with this one.