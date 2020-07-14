iQOO announces its 120W Ultra-Fast charging technology

Oppo has confirmed that it will launch its 125W super flash fast charge technology on July 14. However, its rival brand iQOO has gone ahead by revealing its FlashCharge 120W ultra-fast charging technology today. iQOO already offers some fast charging solutions like 33W, 44W, and 55W on their phones. Now, the Chinese brand has unveiled the ultra-fast 120W fast charging technology. It promises to charge 50% of a 4,000 mAh battery in just 5 minutes. The full charge of a cell with the same capacity will take only 15 minutes. Also Read - iQOO Z1x launched with Snapdragon 765G: Price, specifications and more

Vivo, the iQOO mother brand, presented its 120W FlashCharge technology at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai technology exhibition last year. However, its demonstration was somewhat technical, and the technology has not entered mass-production yet. Additionally, this new tech has yet to be included in any commercial smartphone. Therefore, today's iQOO announcement can be called the world's first 120W fast charging technology.

iQOO presents its FlashCharge 120W technology

At the launch event, iQOO showcased 120W fast charging technology on the phone with a 4,000 mAh dual-battery system consisting of two 2,000mAh cells each. Both batteries are charged at 5V/12A (60W) using a custom chip to achieve a full charge rate of 120W with a charge conversion rate of 97 percent.

Phones with the ultra-fast 120W charge will come with super VC liquid cooling technology to regulate the device’s internal temperature. The charging adapter will also come with safety mechanisms such as a matrix-type pole structure for cell impedance.

According to a leakster on Weibo (Digital Chat Station), an iQOO phone with a 120W fast charging technology is already in the works. The source claims that this new smartphone appears to be capable of reaching an 80 percent charge in just minutes, and it may debut next month. The mass production of this unknown iQOO phone has already begun.