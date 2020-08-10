comscore iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks
News

iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks

News

A new report reveals that iQOO has filed a trademark application for two devices called “iQOO PAD” and “iQOOBOOK”.

  • Published: August 10, 2020 9:06 PM IST
iqoo-smartphone-teaser

Image Credit: Weibo

Smartphone brand iQOO started making handheld devices just last year, competing with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and many more. Despite being a newcomer, the brand has launched many smartphones. But after phones, it looks like the brand will soon be exploring other sectors. Also Read - iQOO 5 design leaks, brings curved edge display and Snapdragon 865 chip

Recently a report from ITHome revealed that the brand has filed a trademark application for two devices called “iQOO PAD” and “iQOOBOOK”. Apart from these two names, not much information was revealed in the patent documents. But the presence of the names “iQOO PAD” and “iQOOBOOK” suggests that the brand is likely to enter new markets soon, such as tablets and notebooks. Also Read - iQOO 5 Series with support for ultra-fast 120W charging to launch on August 17

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

Usually, companies apply for patents to secure their trademarks from being taken over by other companies. Thus, it should be noted that filing a trademark does not mean the company will be releasing it as a commercial device and launching it any time soon. But with this patent, we will not be surprised if the brand later releases a tablet and notebook. That will complement its portfolio in addition to the smartphones we know today. Also Read - iQOO U1 launched with 120Hz display, 4,500mAh battery: Price, full specifications

iQOO is known as a smartphone brand that focuses on the gaming sector; maybe we will see iQOO tablets or notebooks with a focus on gaming too. Previously, Vivo was also reported to have applied for trademarks such as “NEXBOOK” and “NEXPAD”. It looks similar to iQOO, which suggests that Vivo will also enliven the tablet and notebook market.

iQOO 5 expected specification

In other news, the brand is currently preparing to launch its new smartphone called iQOO 5. It is scheduled to arrive on August 17th. According to the latest leak, the smartphone will come with a curved AMOLED display. It will offer a 120Hz refresh rate along with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut to support HDR10+.

iQOO Neo 3 official teaser image revealing triple rear-camera setup is out before launch

Also Read

iQOO Neo 3 official teaser image revealing triple rear-camera setup is out before launch

iQOO 5 is rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The main highlight in this smartphone is the support for the world’s first 120W FlashCharge technology. It is claimed to take 15 minutes to charge a 4,000 mAh battery up to 100 percent fully.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 10, 2020 9:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

The Huawei Mate X2 will have an inward folding screen
News
The Huawei Mate X2 will have an inward folding screen
Amazon Freedom Sale: Shinco offering discounts on Smart TV line-up

Smart TVs

Amazon Freedom Sale: Shinco offering discounts on Smart TV line-up

Vivo S1 Prime design and specification leaked ahead of launch

News

Vivo S1 Prime design and specification leaked ahead of launch

How to turn OnePlus phone hole punch into a battery indicator

How To

How to turn OnePlus phone hole punch into a battery indicator

Top gaming laptops launched in India since Lockdown

Laptops

Top gaming laptops launched in India since Lockdown

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks

The Huawei Mate X2 will have an inward folding screen

Vivo S1 Prime design and specification leaked ahead of launch

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 get Alt Z Life software update in India

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks

News

iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks
iQOO 5 design leaks with Snapdragon 865 5G chip

News

iQOO 5 design leaks with Snapdragon 865 5G chip
iQOO 5 series to launch with 120W fast charging system

News

iQOO 5 series to launch with 120W fast charging system
Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020
Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Realme ने फिर से बदला अपना लोगो (Logo), सोशल मीडिया पेज हुआ अपडेट

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 स्मार्टफोन का Mystic Blue वेरिएंट हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

भारतीय मोबाइल कंपनी ने लॉन्च किया तिरंगे वाला स्मार्टफोन, देखें खूबसूरत फोटो

WhatsApp पर आएगा Multi-Device Mode, जानिए किस तरह से करेगा काम

Redmi Note 8 Pro का नया स्पेशल एडिशन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, ये हो सकती हैं खूबियां

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review
How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

News

iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks
News
iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks
The Huawei Mate X2 will have an inward folding screen

News

The Huawei Mate X2 will have an inward folding screen
Vivo S1 Prime design and specification leaked ahead of launch

News

Vivo S1 Prime design and specification leaked ahead of launch
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 get Alt Z Life software update in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 get Alt Z Life software update in India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers