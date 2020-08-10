iQOO could soon be making tablets and notebooks

Smartphone brand iQOO started making handheld devices just last year, competing with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and many more. Despite being a newcomer, the brand has launched many smartphones. But after phones, it looks like the brand will soon be exploring other sectors. Also Read - iQOO 5 design leaks, brings curved edge display and Snapdragon 865 chip

Recently a report from ITHome revealed that the brand has filed a trademark application for two devices called "iQOO PAD" and "iQOOBOOK". Apart from these two names, not much information was revealed in the patent documents. But the presence of the names "iQOO PAD" and "iQOOBOOK" suggests that the brand is likely to enter new markets soon, such as tablets and notebooks.

Usually, companies apply for patents to secure their trademarks from being taken over by other companies. Thus, it should be noted that filing a trademark does not mean the company will be releasing it as a commercial device and launching it any time soon. But with this patent, we will not be surprised if the brand later releases a tablet and notebook. That will complement its portfolio in addition to the smartphones we know today.

iQOO is known as a smartphone brand that focuses on the gaming sector; maybe we will see iQOO tablets or notebooks with a focus on gaming too. Previously, Vivo was also reported to have applied for trademarks such as “NEXBOOK” and “NEXPAD”. It looks similar to iQOO, which suggests that Vivo will also enliven the tablet and notebook market.

iQOO 5 expected specification

In other news, the brand is currently preparing to launch its new smartphone called iQOO 5. It is scheduled to arrive on August 17th. According to the latest leak, the smartphone will come with a curved AMOLED display. It will offer a 120Hz refresh rate along with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut to support HDR10+.

iQOO 5 is rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The main highlight in this smartphone is the support for the world’s first 120W FlashCharge technology. It is claimed to take 15 minutes to charge a 4,000 mAh battery up to 100 percent fully.