iQOO Neo 3 leak confirms 120Hz variable refresh rate display

News

iQOO Neo 3 leak confirms 120Hz refresh rate display, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

News

iQOO Neo 3 is expected to feature same specifications like the iQOO 3 available in India. However, the display could be different and better at the same time.

  Published: April 8, 2020 2:02 PM IST
iQOO-3

The iQOO Neo 3, the next smartphone in the iQOO series, has been teased to come with a “higher refresh rate” display. While the company didn’t give an exact number, a new leak shows the configuration of the display. A screenshot of the settings menu of the iQOO Neo 3 has leaked ahead of its launch. It shows that the smartphone will feature a display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. Interestingly, the display can be configured to multiple different refresh rates.

iQOO Neo 3 will come with a 120Hz display

While competition restricts the display to 120Hz, iQOO will offer multiple options. The leaked screenshot shows that the display setting also has an intermediary option of 90Hz. In other words, the display refresh rate can be set to 60Hz or 90Hz or 120Hz. There also seems to be an auto option that will change the refresh rate according to usage. This will offer a great balance between performance and battery life. For instance, users can set 90Hz as the default for most of their use during the day.

However, while playing games, they can change the display to 120Hz refresh rate. This will give the flexibility of taking advantage of games that support up to 120 frames per second. In comparison, smartphone makers like Samsung are going all out to support only 120Hz refresh rate. Alongside this screenshot, another leaked image shows the about section of the device. It confirms that iQOO Neo 3 will come equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. We expect this to be the base model of the smartphone. Ahead of the launch, we already know that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform.

iqoo neo 3

Photo: Weibo

It will also support 5G and is expected to feature a 1080p AMOLED display. The status bar icons in the screenshot suggest there will be a punch-hole camera on the right. This seems identical to the iQOO 3 that was launched in India in February. However, the iQOO 3 does not have a high refresh rate display and offers 180Hz touch sampling rate instead. It is still not clear when iQOO Neo 3 will be made official in China.

  Published Date: April 8, 2020 2:02 PM IST

