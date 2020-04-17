comscore iQOO Neo 3 official teaser image revealing triple rear-camera setup is out
The iQOO Neo 3 smartphone is all set to launch in China on April 23.

Vivo’s iQOO has posted an official teaser for the upcoming iQOO Neo 3 smartphone on Weibo in China. The teaser image reveals full back of the Neo 3 with similar color treatment like the iQOO 3. Now it’s confirmed that the Vivo iQOO Neo 3 will come with triple-rear camera module. The handset is rumored to feature a 48-megapixel rear camera, but there is no information on the other two lenses. Also Read - iQOO Neo 3 will be the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 144Hz display: Report

The iQOO Neo 3 smartphone is all set to launch in China on April 23. Recently, a Weibo post had suggested that the upcoming Neo 3 will be the cheapest phone with Qualcomm’s flagship 865 SoC. Although another set of reports suggest that this smartphone will be a more affordable ‘Lite’ version of the recently launched iQOO 3. Also Read - iQOO Neo 3 होगा स्नैपड्रैगन 865 प्रोसेसर वाला सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

The alleged pricing for the iQOO Neo 3 noted that the handset will be priced at RMB 2,998. If previous leaks and rumors are anything to go by, the iQOO Neo 3 5G smartphone could launch with a punch-hole display design. However it has also been tipped that there may also be a 4G variant. These days a lot of brands are launching devices with a circular cut-out and iQOO’s last phone (iQOO 3) also had the same punch-hole design. Also Read - IQOO Neo 3 to launch with 144Hz screen, Snapdragon 865 SoC on April 23

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

It is said to offer a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. The battery could have support for 44W fast charging technology. The Chinese brand could offer its new iQOO phone in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The handset is likely to ship with FunTouch OS 10 based on Android 10. The 5G device will arrive with a UFS 3.1 flash memory and LPDDR5 memory.

