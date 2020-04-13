The iQOO Neo 3 smartphone, which will be the company’s flagship phone, is set to launch on April 23. While iQOO is yet to officially announce the launch date, the latest teaser shows the phone with “4.23 coming” tag on it. This implies that the iQOO Neo 3 launch will take place on April 23. Apart from the launch date, the teaser also revealed a few details about the device.

The iQOO Neo 3 5G will feature a 144Hz display, similar to the Nubia Red Magic 5G. The upcoming iQOO smartphone is said to pack a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The same chipset is also likely to power the upcoming OnePlus 8 series, which will launch on April 14. The 5G device will arrive with a UFS 3.1 flash memory and LPDDR5 memory.

If previous leaks and rumors are anything to go by, the iQOO Neo 3 5G smartphone could launch with a punch-hole display design. A lot of brands are launching devices with a circular cut-out and the OnePlus 8 series will also have a punch-hole display.

It is said to offer a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There could be a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. It could also offer support for 44W fast charging tech. At the back of the Neo 3 device, the company is expected to add at least four cameras. The handset is rumored to feature a 48-megapixel rear camera. The Chinese brand could offer its new iQOO phone in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The handset is likely to ship with FunTouch OS 10 based on Android 10.