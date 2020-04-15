The iQOO Neo 3 smartphone is all set to launch in China on April 23. Ahead of the launch, the price of the handset has been spotted online. As per a Weibo post, the iQOO Neo 3 will be the cheapest phone with Qualcomm’s flagship 865 SoC. A few reports suggest that this smartphone will be a more affordable version of the recently launched iQOO 3.

As per a screenshot shared by a Weibo user, the iQOO Neo 3 will be priced at RMB 2,998, which is approximately Rs 32, 370 in India. The Redmi K30 Pro in China also comes with a Snapdragon 865 chip and is priced at RMB 2,999 (approx Rs 32,380). Apart from a flagship chipset, the upcoming iQOO phone will also have a 144Hz screen, making the deal much better.

It is better to not completely believe the price, and the company will likely reveal the price and features of the device in a few days. If previous leaks and rumors are anything to go by, the iQOO Neo 3 5G smartphone could launch with a punch-hole display design. A lot of brands are launching devices with a circular cut-out and the OnePlus 8 series will also have a punch-hole display.

It is said to offer a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There could be a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. It could also offer support for 44W fast charging tech. At the back of the Neo 3 device, the company is expected to add at least four cameras. The handset is rumored to feature a 48-megapixel rear camera. The Chinese brand could offer its new iQOO phone in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The handset is likely to ship with FunTouch OS 10 based on Android 10. The 5G device will arrive with a UFS 3.1 flash memory and LPDDR5 memory.