The iQOO Neo 3 has been launched in China with flagship specifications. The top features of the iQOO Neo 3 are Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G support, 144Hz display, and a 48MP triple rear camera setup. The iQOO Neo 3 price is set at RMB 2,698, which is around Rs 29,000 in India. The brand is also expected to launch the same smartphone in India. Read on to know more about it.

iQOO Neo 3 price and sale date

The iQOO Neo 3 is priced at RMB 2,698 (approximately Rs 29,000), which is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model. The 8GB + 128GB model will cost RMB 2,998 (approx Rs 32,200) and the 12GB + 128GB variant will be available for RMB 3,298 (approx Rs 35,400). Lastly, the 8GB + 256GB configuration is priced at RMB 3,398 (approximately Rs 36,500). The iQOO Neo 3 will be available for purchase via Vivo China’s online store and select e-commerce websites. You can even pre-order it now as the sale in China will kick off from April 29.

iQOO Neo 3 features, specifications

The iQOO Neo 3 offers a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and 20:9 aspect ratio. It ships with Android 10 OS with IQOO UI on top. The device supports Hi-Res Audio with linear speakers, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. There is also an option to expand the storage via a microSD card slot.

The latest iQOO phone features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The iQOO Neo 3 can shoot 4K videos. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera, which is housed in the punch-hole cutout. Under the hood is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast-charging tech.

The Chinese company has added a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is also support for Super liquid cooling to dissipate heat. The iQOO Neo 3 also offers a gaming feature like Multi Turbo 3. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS. There is a USB Type-C port as well as NFC support. It supports 4D Game Shock 2.0, game voice change 2.0, and Game space 3.5 too.