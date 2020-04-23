comscore iQOO Neo 3 launched: Check Price, sale date, full specifications, features
  • Home
  • News
  • iQOO Neo 3 with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 SoC launched: Check Price, full specifications
News

iQOO Neo 3 with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 SoC launched: Check Price, full specifications

News

The iQOO Neo 3 price is set at RMB 2,698, which is around Rs 29,000 in India. Read on to know more about the latest iQOO phone.

  • Updated: April 23, 2020 2:38 PM IST
iQOO Neo 3

The iQOO Neo 3 has been launched in China with flagship specifications. The top features of the iQOO Neo 3 are Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G support, 144Hz display, and a 48MP triple rear camera setup. The iQOO Neo 3 price is set at RMB 2,698, which is around Rs 29,000 in India. The brand is also expected to launch the same smartphone in India. Read on to know more about it.

iQOO Neo 3 price and sale date

The iQOO Neo 3 is priced at RMB 2,698 (approximately Rs 29,000), which is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model. The 8GB + 128GB model will cost RMB 2,998 (approx Rs 32,200) and the 12GB + 128GB variant will be available for RMB 3,298 (approx Rs 35,400). Lastly, the 8GB + 256GB configuration is priced at RMB 3,398 (approximately Rs 36,500). The iQOO Neo 3 will be available for purchase via Vivo China’s online store and select e-commerce websites. You can even pre-order it now as the sale in China will kick off from April 29.

Watch: Is OnePlus 8 Series worth it?

iQOO Neo 3 features, specifications

The iQOO Neo 3 offers a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and 20:9 aspect ratio. It ships with Android 10 OS with IQOO UI on top. The device supports Hi-Res Audio with linear speakers, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. There is also an option to expand the storage via a microSD card slot.

Realme X50 Pro vs iQOO 3: Which phone offers best camera experience?

Also Read

Realme X50 Pro vs iQOO 3: Which phone offers best camera experience?

The latest iQOO phone features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The iQOO Neo 3 can shoot 4K videos. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera, which is housed in the punch-hole cutout. Under the hood is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast-charging tech.

The Chinese company has added a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is also support for Super liquid cooling to dissipate heat. The iQOO Neo 3 also offers a gaming feature like Multi Turbo 3. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS. There is a USB Type-C port as well as NFC support. It supports 4D Game Shock 2.0, game voice change 2.0, and Game space 3.5 too.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 23, 2020 2:34 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 23, 2020 2:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed
News
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed
Netgear Orbi Mesh routers launched

News

Netgear Orbi Mesh routers launched

Animal Crossing: New Horizons new patch tries to fix the bell economy

Gaming

Animal Crossing: New Horizons new patch tries to fix the bell economy

Meet Blackview BV9100, the smartphone with 13,000mAh battery

News

Meet Blackview BV9100, the smartphone with 13,000mAh battery

Call of Duty: Mobile getting esports, World Championship 2020 announced

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile getting esports, World Championship 2020 announced

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked

Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed

Netgear Orbi Mesh routers launched

iQOO Neo 3 launched: Check Price, sale date, full specifications

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQOO Neo 3 launched: Check Price, sale date, full specifications

News

iQOO Neo 3 launched: Check Price, sale date, full specifications
Vivo iQOO Neo 3 to sport a 4,500mAh battery

News

Vivo iQOO Neo 3 to sport a 4,500mAh battery
iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow

News

iQOO 3 to receive price cut in India tomorrow
Flipkart starts taking orders for smartphones; Best five smartphones

News

Flipkart starts taking orders for smartphones; Best five smartphones
iQOO Neo 3 official teaser image revealing triple rear-camera setup is out

News

iQOO Neo 3 official teaser image revealing triple rear-camera setup is out

हिंदी समाचार

iQoo Neo 3 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलते हैं कम कीमत में दमदार फीचर

Meizu 17 5G का आधिकारिक रेंडर आया सामने, मिलेगा आकर्षक डिजाइन और फीचर्स

Mi 10 Youth Edition की कैमरा डिटेल्स आईं सामने, मिलेगा 50X Periscope Zoom का सपोर्ट

WhatsApp ग्रुप वीडियो कॉल में अब 8 लोगों के साथ कर पाएंगे बातें, ऐसे करें यूज

Tata Sky पर फ्री में देख सकेंगे ये चैनल, जानिए किस नंबर पर होगा प्रसारण

Latest Videos

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked
News
Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked
Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor

News

Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed

News

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed
Netgear Orbi Mesh routers launched

News

Netgear Orbi Mesh routers launched
iQOO Neo 3 launched: Check Price, sale date, full specifications

News

iQOO Neo 3 launched: Check Price, sale date, full specifications