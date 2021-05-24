iQOO Neo 5 Lite launches with upgrades and downgrades over iQOO 7

iQOO recently launched the iQOO 7 series in India as its latest and greatest offering. However, the company is more aggressive in its home market and has launched another high-end phone to prove that. The iQOO Neo 5 Lite is only high-end in its features but has an accessible price starting at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 26,000). Also Read - iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy

On the spec sheet, the iQOO Neo 5 Lite has more in common with the iQOO 7 5G that launched in India, but with clever compromises. Hence, the phone retains the highly capable Snapdragon 870 chip but starts making excuses in terms of the cameras, display, and charging solution. iQOO is yet to hint at a global availability of the iQOO Neo 5 Lite. Also Read - iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name

iQOO Neo 5 Lite specifications

The iQOO Neo 5 is reminiscent of the iQOO 3 that launched in 2020 in terms of its design. However, internally, it uses a more modern Snapdragon 870 chipset mated to up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The battery capacity stands at a larger 4500mAh unit but Vivo is only giving the phone a 44W charging solution. The company says that it can do a 70 percent recharge in 30 minutes. Also Read - Smartphones under Rs 40,000 in May 2021: iQOO 7 Legend, OnePlus 9R and more

The 120Hz AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and the MEMC chip from the iQOO Neo 5 makes way for a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display. While that sounds like a degrade, the refresh rate is fixed to 144Hz. That also means the fingerprint sensor goes from under the display to a side-mounted position on the frame.

The cameras also take a hit. The 48-megapixel Sony camera sensor stays on the iQOO Neo 5 Lite but it has to make do with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera stays the same at 16-megapixels.

Other miscellaneous features include stereo speakers, Multi-Turbo 5.0, an 11-layer liquid-cooled heat dissipation system, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, NFC, and 5G support. The virtual RAM feature is also present here with an expansion of 3GB.

Based on the lower pricing, the iQOO Neo 5 Lite is possibly aimed at budget smartphone buyers who seek performance over everything else. It remains to be seen whether iQOO plans on bringing this one to India as a more affordable version of the iQOO 7.