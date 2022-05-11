Last month, iQOO launched the iQOO Neo 6 in China with impressive specs like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 80W fast charging, and triple rear cameras. It looks like now is the time for the phone to leave the home market for a global release. The reliable tipster Mukul Sharma has confirmed the arrival of the smartphone in India. Also Read - iQOO Z6 Pro 5G to go on first sale in India today at 12 pm: Check price, sale offers and more

As per the tipster, the iQOO Neo series will make its debut in the Indian market. The first device to come in India under the series will be the iQOO Neo 6. Furthermore, it is revealed that the phone will offer an all-rounder flagship experience in the mid-range. The phone's price segment has also been tipped. The iQOO Neo 6 is said to be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000.

For that price, the phone appears to be a good deal considering its China model’s specs. However, the Indian model of the iQOO Neo 6 will differ in specs. As of now, there’s no detail as to what specs will the Indian model have, but we expect a mid-range or a generation-old flagship chipset.

Currently, the sub-Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 35,000 segment has multiple phones. Some of the prominent offerings are from Realme and Xiaomi. There are also OnePlus and Samsung in the segment.

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications (China)

The iQOO Neo 6 in China comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging technology. It boots on Android 12 OS and has Origin OS on top of it.

The device sports a triple camera system at the rear and s single camera on the front. The rear setup goes by a 64MP main lens with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS support. It is assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP portrait sensor. It can shoot 4K videos at 60fpsI. On the front, it has a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.