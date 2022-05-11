comscore iQOO Neo 6 to launch soon in India: Price in India, Full Specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Iqoo Neo 6 To Soon Launch In India Price Segment Revealed
News

iQOO Neo 6 to launch soon in India, Price segment revealed

News

iQOO will bring its Neo series to India, the first device to arrive in the region will be iQOO Neo 6

iqoo-neo-6-4

Last month, iQOO launched the iQOO Neo 6 in China with impressive specs like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 80W fast charging, and triple rear cameras. It looks like now is the time for the phone to leave the home market for a global release. The reliable tipster Mukul Sharma has confirmed the arrival of the smartphone in India. Also Read - iQOO Z6 Pro 5G to go on first sale in India today at 12 pm: Check price, sale offers and more

As per the tipster, the iQOO Neo series will make its debut in the Indian market. The first device to come in India under the series will be the iQOO Neo 6. Furthermore, it is revealed that the phone will offer an all-rounder flagship experience in the mid-range. The phone’s price segment has also been tipped. The iQOO Neo 6 is said to be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000. iQOO Neo 6 Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 SE to feature a 64MP camera with OIS support

  Also Read - iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G arrive in India: Check specs, price, availability

For that price, the phone appears to be a good deal considering its China model’s specs. However, the Indian model of the iQOO Neo 6 will differ in specs. As of now, there’s no detail as to what specs will the Indian model have, but we expect a mid-range or a generation-old flagship chipset.

Currently, the sub-Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 35,000 segment has multiple phones. Some of the prominent offerings are from Realme and Xiaomi. There are also OnePlus and Samsung in the segment.

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications (China)

The iQOO Neo 6 in China comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging technology. It boots on Android 12 OS and has Origin OS on top of it.

The device sports a triple camera system at the rear and s single camera on the front. The rear setup goes by a 64MP main lens with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS support. It is assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP portrait sensor. It can shoot  4K videos at 60fpsI. On the front, it has a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 11, 2022 11:30 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 11, 2022 11:38 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

To take on iPhone 14 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature a 200MP main camera
Mobiles
To take on iPhone 14 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature a 200MP main camera
Intel introduces Alder Lake-HX Series processors

News

Intel introduces Alder Lake-HX Series processors

Netflix is likely roll out its ads supporting tier by the end of 2022

News

Netflix is likely roll out its ads supporting tier by the end of 2022

5G smartphone shipments grew 300% YoY in India

Mobiles

5G smartphone shipments grew 300% YoY in India

YouTube will let you gift channel memberships to your friends

Apps

YouTube will let you gift channel memberships to your friends

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iQOO Neo 6 to launch soon in India

Apple kills off its last portable music player, iPod, after 20 years

To take on iPhone 14 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature a 200MP main camera

Intel introduces Alder Lake-HX Series processors

Netflix is likely roll out its ads supporting tier by the end of 2022

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

BGR Talks with Muralikrishnan B

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

National Technology Day 2021: क्यों मनाया जाता है नेशनल टेक्नोलॉजी डे? जानें हर एक बात

स्कूटर और मोटरसाइकल खरीदना हुआ महंगा, TVS ने बढ़ा दिए गाड़ियों के दाम

Apple ने 21 साल बाद अपने इस खास प्रोडक्ट को कहा Good Bye, जान लें पूरी हिस्ट्री

Driving License New Rules: अब आसानी से बनेगा ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, सरकार ला रही नए नियम

Google I/O 2022: आज से हो रहा है शुरू, ऐसे देखें लाइवस्ट्रीम और जानें क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Features

How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone
GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body

Reviews

GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body
How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn

Features

How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn
These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most, Watch this video to know more

Features

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most, Watch this video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999