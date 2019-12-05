iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched; features 4,500mAh battery, 33W fast charging

iQOO, which is barely a year-old Vivo subsidiary in China, has added yet another member to its fast-growing portfolio. Now, the company has announced the iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition. If you’ve been following the brand, this new offering follows the iQOO Neo that was announced back in October. Read on to find out everything on the new iQOO Neo smartphone.

Price, availability

The latest iQOO smartphone costs CNY 2,598 (approximately Rs 26,300). This is for the starting 8GB + 128GB variant. The top 12GB + 128GB version costs CNY 2,798 (approximately Rs 28,300). The phone is available in three eye-catching colors – Iceland Aurora, Carbon Black and Light Mint. It will go on first sale on December 12

iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition features, specifications

The key highlights of the phone include a big 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging, liquid-cooling, and the flagship-grade CPU. As for detailed specs, the smartphone has a 6.38-inch S-AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. There is also a teardrop notch similar to the iQOO Neo. For security, there is also an on-screen fingerprint reader. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset.

Flipping to the back, the camera array is populated by a 20-megapixel f/1.79 aperture primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front has a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

The battery is a beefy 4,500mAh cell packed with 33W fast-charging, and a 10-layer heat dissipation system. On the software side of things, it runs FunTouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie OS. This is customized with Monster UI and added features like Multi-Turbo acceleration, Game Box 2.5 for a great gaming experience. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi.