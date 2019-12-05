comscore iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched; features 4,500mAh battery, 33W fast charging | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched; features 4,500mAh battery, 33W fast charging
News

iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched; features 4,500mAh battery, 33W fast charging

News

The only new addition here, compared to the iQOO Neo, is the Snapdragon 855+ CPU.

  • Updated: December 5, 2019 3:24 PM IST
vivo-iqoo-neo-855-plus-launch

iQOO, which is barely a year-old Vivo subsidiary in China, has added yet another member to its fast-growing portfolio. Now, the company has announced the iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition. If you’ve been following the brand, this new offering follows the iQOO Neo that was announced back in October. Read on to find out everything on the new iQOO Neo smartphone.

Price, availability

The latest iQOO smartphone costs CNY 2,598 (approximately Rs 26,300). This is for the starting 8GB + 128GB variant. The top 12GB + 128GB version costs CNY 2,798 (approximately Rs 28,300). The phone is available in three eye-catching colors – Iceland Aurora, Carbon Black and Light Mint. It will go on first sale on December 12

iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition features, specifications

The key highlights of the phone include a big 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging, liquid-cooling, and the flagship-grade CPU. As for detailed specs, the smartphone has a 6.38-inch S-AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. There is also a teardrop notch similar to the iQOO Neo. For security, there is also an on-screen fingerprint reader. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset.

Flipping to the back, the camera array is populated by a 20-megapixel f/1.79 aperture primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front has a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

The battery is a beefy 4,500mAh cell packed with 33W fast-charging, and a 10-layer heat dissipation system. On the software side of things, it runs FunTouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie OS. This is customized with Monster UI and added features like Multi-Turbo acceleration, Game Box 2.5 for a great gaming experience. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 5, 2019 3:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 5, 2019 3:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched: Price, specs
News
Vivo iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched: Price, specs
PUBG Mobile with 90 FPS and 10-bit HDR coming in 2020

Gaming

PUBG Mobile with 90 FPS and 10-bit HDR coming in 2020

WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update

News

WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update

Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon

News

Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon

Huawei Watch GT 2 launched in India: Price, features, offers and availability details

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 launched in India: Price, features, offers and availability details

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Huawei Nova 6 series with 5G, dual punch hole display, Kirin 990 SoC launched: Check features

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched: Price, specs

WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update

Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon

Redmi AC2100 Router, Xiao AI Play Speaker to launch soon

Charging Speed Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched: Price, specs

News

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched: Price, specs
Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

Top Products

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now
Vivo Y9s with diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup launched

News

Vivo Y9s with diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup launched
Vivo U20 new 8GB RAM variant to launch in India on December 12

News

Vivo U20 new 8GB RAM variant to launch in India on December 12
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro emerges best selling in above $300 price

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro emerges best selling in above $300 price

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL के 78,300, MTNL के 14,378 कर्मचारियों ने वीआरएस के लिए किया आवेदन

Xiaomi के अपकमिंग फोन Redmi K30 के पांच फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, 2020 से इन फोन में 90FPS में चलेगा गेम

Lenovo ने लॉन्च किए तीन स्मार्ट डिवाइस, आपकी आवाज से होंगे कंट्रोल

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite फोन का डिजाइन होगा कुछ ऐसा

News

Huawei Nova 6 series with 5G, dual punch hole display, Kirin 990 SoC launched: Check features
News
Huawei Nova 6 series with 5G, dual punch hole display, Kirin 990 SoC launched: Check features
Vivo iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched: Price, specs

News

Vivo iQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition launched: Price, specs
WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update

News

WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update
Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon

News

Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon
Redmi AC2100 Router, Xiao AI Play Speaker to launch soon

News

Redmi AC2100 Router, Xiao AI Play Speaker to launch soon