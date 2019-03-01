iQOO smartphone from Vivo launched with Snapdragon 855, 44W SuperFlash Charge and more

iQOO, Vivo’s recently created sub-brand has been creating ripples in the smartphone industry with teasers of its upcoming smartphone. After a number of teasers in the last couple of weeks, the company has finally announced its first smartphone, the iQOO smartphone. As previously reported, the company had already revealed some of the highlights of the device as teasers to generate hype for the launch. According to the information, the iQOO smartphone is an all-out flagship with headline-grabbing features such as the Snapdragon 855 SoC, 44W fast-charging called SuperFlash Charge, a 4000mAh battery with USB Type-C, and of course a triple camera setup on the rear of the device.

As previously confirmed from its TENAA listing, the iQOO smartphone comes with a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with a teardrop design. It comes with Full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution with the latest generation of the in-display fingerprint scanner from iQOO. Also, this is one of the very few Vivo devices to ship with Android Pie-based FunTouch OS out-of-the-box in China. The device also comes with NFC in terms of connectivity as it is aimed at millennials that need the feature.

The rear triple camera setup on the device comes with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor, 13-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front sports a 12-megapixel camera for selfies. As previously mentioned, iQOO smartphone also comes with a 44W Super Flash Charge, a super fast charge technology that boasts a full top-up in a mere 45 minutes and 50 percent in just 15 minutes. The handset has two shoulder buttons just like the Nubia Red Magic Mars along with the previously teased 4D Shock feature making it handy f0r gaming.

The back of the device comes with a premium glass back that hides a color LED which looks great when illuminated. iQOO Smartphone also features liquid cooling technology for heat dissipation giving it all the right ingredients of a gaming smartphone. The company has launched four variants of the handset where the most affordable device sports a 6GB + 128GB version that skips on 44W Super Flash Charge. Instead, this variant comes with a toned-down 22.5W fast charge system at 2,998 Yuan (around Rs 32,000).

The m0de level variants come with 8GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage and 256GB storage. The one with 128GB storage is priced at 3,298 Yuan (Rs 35,000) and the second with 256GB internal storage is priced at 3,598 Yuan (Rs 38,000). And lastly, the top-of-the-line variant called iQOO Monster comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The company has priced it at 4,298 Yuan (Rs 45,000) with a special color. All other variants are already available in Blue and Red options.