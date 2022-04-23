Iqoo To Launch Its Own Iqoo Connect Community Forum Check Details

iQoo is set to launch its first-ever dedicated community forum called ‘iQoo Connect’. The company has claimed that the registration for the same will begin on April 27. This dedicated platform will allow iQoo consumers to share their experiences with each other. Also Read - iQOO Z6 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India on April 27

The exclusive platform will also enable iQoo phone owners to interact directly with the brand to share their feedback and requirements. With the launch of iQOO Connect, customers will receive multiple benefits from the brand’s community starting from content creation to getting access to exclusive events and activities. A few users can also get a chance to earn badges before the launch, alongside the opportunity to win vouchers and iQoo smartphones. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 80W fast charging launched: Price, specs and more

Commenting on the launch, Nipun Marya, CEO, iQoo India, said “iQoo as a brand has always kept consumers at the core and with the launch of iQOO Connect, we want to co-create an online space to connect and engage with our users. At iQOO we always strive to provide unique experiences to our users and with this forum, we’ll take one step further in building an ecosystem for iQoo loyalists and enthusiasts to build differentiated experiences and empower others”. Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 11

A statement released by the company claimed that the community forum will commence with a two-phased approach – Phase 1: Beta Testing will start with registrations followed by screening and interview of users for selection. Phase 2 will comprise the official launch of the community forum.

As a final step, the selected users will be provided with access to the beta version of the forum along with gratification and recognition. The objective of this process is to gather feedback from the consumer basis which the brand plans to work on the platform. Post the Beta Testing phase, iQoo will officially launch the updated web version of the community for the public.