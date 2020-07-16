comscore iQOO U1 launched with 120Hz display, 4,500mAh battery: Price, full specs
iQOO U1 launched with 120Hz display, 4,500mAh battery: Price, full specifications

The iQOO U1 price starts from RMB 1,198, which is around Rs 12,870 in India. It will go on sale from July 23.

  • Published: July 16, 2020 3:33 PM IST
The iQOO U1 smartphone launched in China. The device offers a 120Hz display, 4,500mAh battery, and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The new iQOO phone is powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset. The iQOO U1 price starts from RMB 1,198, which is around Rs 12,870 in India. It will be sold in three color options, including Black, Blue, and White. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Realme teases 5G phone with support for 125W fast charging

iQOO U1: Price, pre-order, sale details

The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage of iQOO U1 is priced at RMB 1,198 (approximately Rs Rs 12,870). The 6GB + 128GB variant costs RMB 1,398 (roughly Rs 15,020). The top-end 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration will be available for purchase with a price tag of RMB 1,598 (approximately Rs 17,170). The iQOO U1 will go on sale from July 23. It is currently up for pre-orders in the country via the brand’s official website. Also Read - iQOO announces its 120W Ultra-Fast charging technology, to debut in August

iQOO U1: Specifications, features

The latest iQOO smartphone is equipped with a 6.53-inch LCD display. The panel operates at 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The device offers a punch-hole display design and the cut-out is placed on the upper-left corner of the phone. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. At the back, the company has added a triple rear camera setup, which is aligned vertically. This camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Also Read - iQOO Z1x launched with Snapdragon 765G: Price, specifications and more

The newly launched iQOO U1 draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. It is backed by 6GB/8GB RAM and  64GB/128GB storage option. It ships with Android 10 out of the box. The company has given an option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card. There is a 4,500mAh battery with support for up to 18W. It even features a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device supports a 3.5mm headphone jack, Game Space, Multi-Turbo, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity too.

