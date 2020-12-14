comscore iQOO U3 with 5000mAh battery & 8GB RAM launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • iQOO U3 with 48MP primary camera, 8GB RAM & 5000mAh battery launched
News

iQOO U3 with 48MP primary camera, 8GB RAM & 5000mAh battery launched

News

Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has launched the iQOO U3 that comes with a 5000mAh battery, 48MP primary camera and 8GB of RAM.

  • Published: December 14, 2020 9:15 PM IST
iQOO

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has launched a budget-friendly 5G smartphone called the iQOO U3 in China. The device will be available in two options such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128GB storage at a starting price of 1,498 yuan (Rs 17,000 approx.), reports GizmoChina.

It has not been confirmed whether the device will come to India, however, it is likely the Chinese smartphone maker will wait for the calendar year to get over before it decides to launch the iQOO U3 in India. In this price category, the U3 compete with other budget devices like the Samsung M31, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and even the Poco M2 Pro.

iQOO U3 specifications

The iQOO U3 features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen that has a waterdrop notch for an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The screen supports a 20.07:9 aspect ratio, a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, a 401ppi pixel density, HDR10, and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM fuels the device and 128GB internal storage. The Dimensity 800U is a powerful chipset and a worthy competitor to the Snapdragon 765G series.

The phone also comes with a uniquely designed dual camera setup housed inside a rectangle camera module. It includes a 48MP main shooter with an f/1.79 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. The iQOO U3 is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W dual-engine fast charging.

iQOO has had a decent start in the Indian market with smartphones like the iQOO 5 and the Neo 3. The fact that it is yet to break into the budget segment gives the U3 an opportunity to cement its place there. We are still to know what the device will be priced in India but considering its Chinese pricing, we can expect a retail price tag of Rs 15,000 and under for the U3.

-with inputs from IANS.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 14, 2020 9:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

iQOO U3 launched with 48MP main camera, 8GB RAM & 5000mAh battery
News
iQOO U3 launched with 48MP main camera, 8GB RAM & 5000mAh battery
Nokia PureBook X14 laptop launched in India: srice, specifications & more

News

Nokia PureBook X14 laptop launched in India: srice, specifications & more

Google services resume after outage in India and many other parts globally

News

Google services resume after outage in India and many other parts globally

Moto G 5G: Should you buy it over Poco X3, Realme 7 Pro, Realme X3?

Opinions

Moto G 5G: Should you buy it over Poco X3, Realme 7 Pro, Realme X3?

Cyberpunk 2077 developer offers refund to those not satisfied

Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 developer offers refund to those not satisfied

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

iQOO U3 launched with 48MP main camera, 8GB RAM & 5000mAh battery

Nokia PureBook X14 laptop launched in India: srice, specifications & more

Google services resume after outage in India and many other parts globally

Cyberpunk 2077 developer offers refund to those not satisfied

iPhone 13 may launch in September 2021 with no delays

A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQOO U3 launched with 48MP main camera, 8GB RAM & 5000mAh battery

News

iQOO U3 launched with 48MP main camera, 8GB RAM & 5000mAh battery

हिंदी समाचार

8GB रैम, 5000mAh बैटरी, iQOO U3 फोन 90Hz डिस्प्ले, Dimensity 800U के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Google Server Down: करीब 45 मिनट की आउटेज के बाद सर्वर हुआ अप

प्रीमियम डिजाइन और हाई एंड प्रोसेसर के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Nokia PureBook X14 लैपटॉप, जानें कीमत

Infinix X1 Smart Android टीवी सीरीज हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, कीमत 11,999 रुपये से शुरू

6 साल के बच्चे ने iPad गेम्स खेलने में गवांए 11 लाख रुपये, इस तरह इनेबल करें पैरेंटल कंट्रोल

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India
Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

News

iQOO U3 launched with 48MP main camera, 8GB RAM & 5000mAh battery
News
iQOO U3 launched with 48MP main camera, 8GB RAM & 5000mAh battery
Nokia PureBook X14 laptop launched in India: srice, specifications & more

News

Nokia PureBook X14 laptop launched in India: srice, specifications & more
Google services resume after outage in India and many other parts globally

News

Google services resume after outage in India and many other parts globally
Cyberpunk 2077 developer offers refund to those not satisfied

Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 developer offers refund to those not satisfied
iPhone 13 may launch in September 2021 with no delays

Mobiles

iPhone 13 may launch in September 2021 with no delays

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers