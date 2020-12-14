Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has launched a budget-friendly 5G smartphone called the iQOO U3 in China. The device will be available in two options such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128GB storage at a starting price of 1,498 yuan (Rs 17,000 approx.), reports GizmoChina.

It has not been confirmed whether the device will come to India, however, it is likely the Chinese smartphone maker will wait for the calendar year to get over before it decides to launch the iQOO U3 in India. In this price category, the U3 compete with other budget devices like the Samsung M31, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and even the Poco M2 Pro.

iQOO U3 specifications

The iQOO U3 features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen that has a waterdrop notch for an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The screen supports a 20.07:9 aspect ratio, a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, a 401ppi pixel density, HDR10, and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM fuels the device and 128GB internal storage. The Dimensity 800U is a powerful chipset and a worthy competitor to the Snapdragon 765G series.

The phone also comes with a uniquely designed dual camera setup housed inside a rectangle camera module. It includes a 48MP main shooter with an f/1.79 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. The iQOO U3 is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W dual-engine fast charging.

iQOO has had a decent start in the Indian market with smartphones like the iQOO 5 and the Neo 3. The fact that it is yet to break into the budget segment gives the U3 an opportunity to cement its place there. We are still to know what the device will be priced in India but considering its Chinese pricing, we can expect a retail price tag of Rs 15,000 and under for the U3.

-with inputs from IANS.