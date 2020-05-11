comscore iQOO Z1 5G launch set for May 19: Check details | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • iQOO Z1 5G launch set for May 19, first phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+
News

iQOO Z1 5G launch set for May 19, first phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+

News

iQOO Z1 5G will be introduced in China on May 19.

  • Published: May 11, 2020 1:58 PM IST
iQOO-Z1-5G

Last week, MediaTek confirmed that Vivo’s iQOO will be the first company to launch a device with their latest 5G Dimensity 1000+ flagship chipset. The smartphone will be called the iQOO Z1 5G. Now, iQOO has confirmed that it will introduce iQOO Z1 5G in China on May 19. It is believed that the device could have a 144 Hz refresh rate screen. The recently launched iQOO Neo 3 also came with a 144Hz display. Also Read - iQOO Z1 could launch with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

Talking about the iQOO Z1 5G, it will be the first iQOO phone for the company to be powered by a MediaTek SoC since instead of Snapdragon chipset. All their previous phones are powered by Snapdragon SoCs. The newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor is built on the 7nm process, similar to Snapdragon 865. It offers four Cortex-A77 cores, and four Cortex-A55 units. (via FoneArena) Also Read - iQOO 3 will get Android 11 and Android 12 updates; company confirms

iQOO Z1 5G Also Read - कीमत में कटौती के बाद iQOO 3 स्मार्टफोन की Flipkart पर सेल शुरू

This chip comes with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 game optimization engine. This enhances performance, network, and peripherals to optimize the player’s full-scene game experience. The new chip also features MiraVision for a clearer HDR10+ picture. It is also equipped with the company’s 5G UltraSave power-saving technology. This allows the processor to dynamically adjust the working mode of the modem according to the network environment and data transmission conditions. This even includes power configuration and operating frequency.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Besides, The company recently announced that iQOO 3 will receive Android 11 and Android 12 updates. In addition, the company has also tweeted that the device will get security updates for three years. iQOO also recently announced a price cut of Rs 4,000 on the iQOO 3. The 4G variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available for Rs 34,990 in India.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 11, 2020 1:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Photo Gallery
5 key features of YU Yutopia
thumb-img
Photo Gallery
5 key features of YU Yutopia
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India
News
Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India
Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: Top features

Photo Gallery

Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: Top features

Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: 48MP quad camera, Helio G80 and other key features

Photo Gallery

Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: 48MP quad camera, Helio G80 and other key features

Intel, TSMC and Samsung could produce chips in the USA

News

Intel, TSMC and Samsung could produce chips in the USA

Amazon Business launches 'COVID-19 Supplies Store' in India

News

Amazon Business launches 'COVID-19 Supplies Store' in India

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 3,600 cashback offer

Deals

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 3,600 cashback offer

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

Oppo A31 6GB RAM variant goes on sale in India: Check price, offers

Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India

Intel, TSMC and Samsung could produce chips in the USA

Amazon Business launches 'COVID-19 Supplies Store' in India

Honor 9X Pro will launch in India on May 12 with 7nm Kirin 810 SoC: Check specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 10 series launched with Helio G80 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery

News

Realme Narzo 10 series launched with Helio G80 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery
Realme Narzo 10 vs Realme Narzo 10A: What's different?

News

Realme Narzo 10 vs Realme Narzo 10A: What's different?
iQOO Z1 5G launch set for May 19

News

iQOO Z1 5G launch set for May 19
Realme, Poco, Vivo, and Honor to launch phones this week

News

Realme, Poco, Vivo, and Honor to launch phones this week
Best Smartphone with 5000mAh Battery in India

Top Products

Best Smartphone with 5000mAh Battery in India

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO जल्द ही लॉन्च कर सकती है दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 768G Soc के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

iPhone SE 2020 को कम कीमत में खरीद सकते हैं आप, होगी इतनी बचत

Apple HomePod भारत में बिक्री के लिए तैयार, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile Season 13 इस तारीख को आएगा, जानिए नए अपडेट में क्या क्या मिलेगा

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

News

Oppo A31 6GB RAM variant goes on sale in India: Check price, offers
News
Oppo A31 6GB RAM variant goes on sale in India: Check price, offers
Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India

News

Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India
Intel, TSMC and Samsung could produce chips in the USA

News

Intel, TSMC and Samsung could produce chips in the USA
Amazon Business launches 'COVID-19 Supplies Store' in India

News

Amazon Business launches 'COVID-19 Supplies Store' in India
Honor 9X Pro will launch in India on May 12 with 7nm Kirin 810 SoC: Check specifications

News

Honor 9X Pro will launch in India on May 12 with 7nm Kirin 810 SoC: Check specifications