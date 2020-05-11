Last week, MediaTek confirmed that Vivo’s iQOO will be the first company to launch a device with their latest 5G Dimensity 1000+ flagship chipset. The smartphone will be called the iQOO Z1 5G. Now, iQOO has confirmed that it will introduce iQOO Z1 5G in China on May 19. It is believed that the device could have a 144 Hz refresh rate screen. The recently launched iQOO Neo 3 also came with a 144Hz display. Also Read - iQOO Z1 could launch with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

Talking about the iQOO Z1 5G, it will be the first iQOO phone for the company to be powered by a MediaTek SoC since instead of Snapdragon chipset. All their previous phones are powered by Snapdragon SoCs. The newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor is built on the 7nm process, similar to Snapdragon 865. It offers four Cortex-A77 cores, and four Cortex-A55 units. (via FoneArena) Also Read - iQOO 3 will get Android 11 and Android 12 updates; company confirms

Also Read - कीमत में कटौती के बाद iQOO 3 स्मार्टफोन की Flipkart पर सेल शुरू

This chip comes with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 game optimization engine. This enhances performance, network, and peripherals to optimize the player’s full-scene game experience. The new chip also features MiraVision for a clearer HDR10+ picture. It is also equipped with the company’s 5G UltraSave power-saving technology. This allows the processor to dynamically adjust the working mode of the modem according to the network environment and data transmission conditions. This even includes power configuration and operating frequency.

Besides, The company recently announced that iQOO 3 will receive Android 11 and Android 12 updates. In addition, the company has also tweeted that the device will get security updates for three years. iQOO also recently announced a price cut of Rs 4,000 on the iQOO 3. The 4G variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available for Rs 34,990 in India.