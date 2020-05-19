iQOO has been teasing the launch of its latest Z-series phones for quite some time now. The brand has finally launched the iQOO Z1 smartphone with 5G support. The device will be available in China in different color options, which are Space blue and Galaxy Silver. The iQOO Z1 5G price starts from RMB 2,198, which is around Rs 23,410 in India. The brand hasn’t yet announced the global launch details, but iQOO Z1 is expected to launch in India soon. Read on to find out everything about the handset.

iQOO Z1: Price, storage and RAM details

The iQOO Z1 5G comes with a price label of RMB 2,198 (approximately Rs 23,410). For the same price, the company is selling the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the iQOO Z1, which is priced at RMB 2,498 (roughly Rs 26,600). Lastly, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration will cost you RMB 2,798 (approximately Rs 29,800).

iQOO Z1: Full specifications, features

The latest flagship phone from iQOO features a 6.57-inch FHD + display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel also supports P3 color gamut and HDR 10 as well. The company says that users will be able to select the auto mode, which will automatically switch to different refresh rates. Users will also get an option to select 60Hz or 90Hz display option in the settings. The 144Hz panel will make your overall experience much smoother.

Notably, the iQOO Z1 is not the first phone to offer a 144Hz display. Nubia launched its Red Magic 5G phone in March this year, and it is the world’s first handset with a 144Hz panel. The iQOO Z1 5G also has a built-in 4,500mAh battery, which supports 44W ultra-fast flash charging tech. The brand claims that the charger can top up the new iQOO phone by 50 percent in 23 minutes. It even offers support for a super liquid cooling system.

The newly launched iQOO Z1 packs a MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The handset has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-facing fingerprint reader, and supports NFC. The flagship smartphone from the brand also sports stereo dual speakers, with a Smart PA dual-channel intelligent power amplifier. The back camera setup includes three cameras. You get a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The device even supports up to 4K HD video shooting, and slow-motion up to 1080P HD shooting.