comscore iQOO Z1 could be the first device with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC
  • Home
  • News
  • iQOO Z1 could launch with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC
News

iQOO Z1 could launch with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

News

MediaTek recently revealed that iQOO will be one of the first companies to launch a device with this 5G chip. iQOO itself has confirmed about the same via its official Weibo account.

  • Published: May 8, 2020 4:46 PM IST
vivo iqoo pro 5g main

Just yesterday, Mediatek launched its latest 5G Dimensity 1000+ flagship chipset. The chipmaker also revealed that iQOO will be one of the first companies to launch a device with this 5G chip. iQOO itself has confirmed about the same via its official Weibo account. This smartphone could be called iQOO Z1. A Chinese tipster has revealed that the brand is reportedly planning to soon launch this handset.

The iQOO Z1 launch information comes from a trustworthy leakster Digital Chat Station. The company is yet to confirm the name of the upcoming iQOO phone, which will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. It is believed that the device could have a 144 Hz refresh rate screen. The recently launched iQOO Neo 3 also has a 144Hz display. It will also offer support for 5G connectivity as the latest Dimensity 1000+ SoC is a 5G chip from MediaTek.

Watch: Best Phones under Rs 40,000

The newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor is built on the 7nm process, similar to Snapdragon 865. It offers four Cortex-A77 cores, and four Cortex-A55 units. is equipped with the company’s 5G UltraSave power-saving technology. This allows the processor to dynamically adjust the working mode of the modem according to the network environment and data transmission conditions. This even includes power configuration and operating frequency.

iQOO 3 price in India cut by Rs 4,000: Check new prices, full specifications, sale details

Also Read

iQOO 3 price in India cut by Rs 4,000: Check new prices, full specifications, sale details

This chip comes with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 game optimization engine. This enhances performance, network, and peripherals to optimize the player’s full-scene game experience. The new chip also features MiraVision for a clearer HDR10+ picture.

Besides, The company recently announced that iQOO 3 will receive Android 11 and Android 12 updates. In addition, the company has also tweeted that the device will get security updates for three years. iQOO also recently announced a price cut of Rs 4,000 on the iQOO 3. The 4G variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available for Rs 34,990 in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 8, 2020 4:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan is here: Check benefits
Telecom
Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan is here: Check benefits
Smartwatch shipments grow 20 percent to cross the 14 million mark

Wearables

Smartwatch shipments grow 20 percent to cross the 14 million mark

PUBG Mobile wants you to teach you mother to play for this Mother's Day

Gaming

PUBG Mobile wants you to teach you mother to play for this Mother's Day

Airtel launches 3 new prepaid plans under Rs 200: Check details

Telecom

Airtel launches 3 new prepaid plans under Rs 200: Check details

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan is here: Check benefits

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

Xiaomi Mi 10 Vs OnePlus 8 Pro, and other flagship phones

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro

iQOO Z1 could launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQOO Z1 could launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

News

iQOO Z1 could launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC
iQOO 3 will get Android 11 and Android 12 updates

News

iQOO 3 will get Android 11 and Android 12 updates
Best smartphones under Rs 40,000

Top Products

Best smartphones under Rs 40,000
Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Features

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown
iQOO 3 price in India cut by Rs 4,000: Check new prices, full specs

Deals

iQOO 3 price in India cut by Rs 4,000: Check new prices, full specs

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A51 स्मार्टफोन को मिल रहा One UI 2.1 का अपडेट

Realme ने 2000 कर्मचारियों के साथ शुरू किया स्मार्टफोन का प्रोडक्शन

Poco F2 Pro स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च कंफर्म, ये होंगी खूबियां

Mi Box VS Amazon Fire TV Stick: जानिए किसमें कितना है दम

Mi Ture Wireless Earphone 2 vs Realme Buds Air : शाओमी और रियलमी में से किसका वायरलेस इयरफोन हैं बेस्ट

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan is here: Check benefits
Telecom
Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan is here: Check benefits
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?
Xiaomi Mi 10 Vs OnePlus 8 Pro, and other flagship phones

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Vs OnePlus 8 Pro, and other flagship phones
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro

News

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro
iQOO Z1 could launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

News

iQOO Z1 could launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC