Just yesterday, Mediatek launched its latest 5G Dimensity 1000+ flagship chipset. The chipmaker also revealed that iQOO will be one of the first companies to launch a device with this 5G chip. iQOO itself has confirmed about the same via its official Weibo account. This smartphone could be called iQOO Z1. A Chinese tipster has revealed that the brand is reportedly planning to soon launch this handset.

The iQOO Z1 launch information comes from a trustworthy leakster Digital Chat Station. The company is yet to confirm the name of the upcoming iQOO phone, which will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. It is believed that the device could have a 144 Hz refresh rate screen. The recently launched iQOO Neo 3 also has a 144Hz display. It will also offer support for 5G connectivity as the latest Dimensity 1000+ SoC is a 5G chip from MediaTek.

The newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor is built on the 7nm process, similar to Snapdragon 865. It offers four Cortex-A77 cores, and four Cortex-A55 units. is equipped with the company’s 5G UltraSave power-saving technology. This allows the processor to dynamically adjust the working mode of the modem according to the network environment and data transmission conditions. This even includes power configuration and operating frequency.

This chip comes with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 game optimization engine. This enhances performance, network, and peripherals to optimize the player’s full-scene game experience. The new chip also features MiraVision for a clearer HDR10+ picture.

Besides, The company recently announced that iQOO 3 will receive Android 11 and Android 12 updates. In addition, the company has also tweeted that the device will get security updates for three years. iQOO also recently announced a price cut of Rs 4,000 on the iQOO 3. The 4G variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available for Rs 34,990 in India.