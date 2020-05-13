comscore iQOO Z1 design revealed ahead of May 19 launch: Check confirmed specs
Just a few days back, iQOO revealed the official launch date of its upcoming smartphone. The iQOO Z1 will launch on May 19 in China. As per a Weibo post, the launch event will begin at 12:00PM IST. T

iQOO Z1

Just a few days back, iQOO revealed the official launch date of its upcoming smartphone. The iQOO Z1 will launch on May 19 in China. As per a Weibo post, the launch event will begin at 12:00PM IST. The iQOO Z1 will be the brand’s second 5G phone, which is also expected to arrive in India after making its debut in China. It will be available in two color options, including Space blue and Galaxy Silver.

iQOO has been teasing this smartphone for quite some time now. The brand says that the latest iQOO Z1 phone will have a “flagship chip, unrestrained screen, immortal sound quality, and strong battery life.” As per the images shared by the company, you will witness three cameras at the back of the phone. It will feature a punch-hole display design, similar to most phones these days.

But, here the cut-out is placed on the top right side of the smartphone. The iQOO Z1 is likely to offer slim bezels. iQOO has also confirmed that the device’s panel support’s 144Hz refresh rate. This will make your gaming experience and overall experience much smoother. Notably, this is not the first phone to get a 144Hz display. Nubia launched its Red Magic 5G phone in March this year, and it is the world’s first handset with a 144Hz panel. The upcoming Lenovo Legion gaming phone’s display will also have the refresh rate.

Moving ahead, the iQOO Z1 will launch with MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 1000+ SoC. This 5G smartphone will fall under the brands iQOO Z-series. It also seems to have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-facing fingerprint reader, as per official poster released on Weibo. iQOO has confirmed all these features via its official account. The handset is expected to reveal more details as the launch event nears.

It is being rumored that the iQOO Z1 will ship with a 44W fast charger. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Besides, a promo poster has revealed the price of the device. The iQOO Z1 could launch with a price label of RMB 2,498, which is around Rs 26,525 in India. This could be the price for the 6GB RAM +  128GB storage variant.

