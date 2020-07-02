comscore iQOO Z1x 5G confirmed to launch on July 9 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • iQOO Z1x 5G confirmed to launch on July 9 with 120Hz punch-hole display: Check details
News

iQOO Z1x 5G confirmed to launch on July 9 with 120Hz punch-hole display: Check details

News

The iQOO Z1 was launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, but the Z1x will reportedly come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.

  • Published: July 2, 2020 11:16 AM IST
iqoo-z1x-launch-date-teaser-official

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO Z1x 5G smartphone on July 9 in China. The iQOO Z1X is expected to be an affordable version of recently launched Z1 5G gaming smartphone. The iQOO Z1 was launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, but the Z1x will reportedly come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mid-range gaming chipset. Also Read - iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color goes official: Check price in India, offers, specifications

Alongside confirming the July 9 launch date, iQOO has also revealed that the Z1x will come with 120Hz refresh rate display with a punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It was previously in media reports that the iQOO brand is apparently making a less powerful version of the smartphone called the iQOO Z1x. And now it seems to be true. The iQOO Z1 had a 144Hz refresh rate screen and a powerful score on AnTuTu benchmarking. Also Read - Vivo iQOO 3 Pro 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

The alleged handset was recently certified by TENAA recently with the model number V2012A. The smartphone also appeared on AnTuTu benchmarks where it also revealed that the phone will come with Snapdragon 765G.

Now as per TENAA listing, the upcoming iQOO Z1x will boast of a 6.57-inch FHD+ 20:9 LCD screen. It’ll carry a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensing lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone will have an impressive 33W fast charging for a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Other expected specifications are same as AnTutu. The smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with up to 8GB of RAM. The front selfie camera is said to be of 16-megapixel.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Comparing it to the current model iQOO Z1, the smartphone features a built-in 4,500mAh battery, which supports 44W ultra-fast flash charging tech. The brand claims that the charger can top up the new smartphone by 50 percent in 23 minutes. It even offers support for a super liquid cooling system.

The back camera setup includes three cameras. You get a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The device even supports up to 4K HD video shooting, and slow-motion up to 1080P HD shooting.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 2, 2020 11:16 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Oppo F15 4GB RAM variant reportedly launching this month
News
Oppo F15 4GB RAM variant reportedly launching this month
Gmail goes down for many Indian users

News

Gmail goes down for many Indian users

OnePlus TV 2020 lineup set to launch in India today: Watch livestream

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV 2020 lineup set to launch in India today: Watch livestream

OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

News

OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite goes on sale at 12PM today

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite goes on sale at 12PM today

Most Popular

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Apple iPhone 12 production behind schedule by '1-2 months'

iQOO Z1x 5G confirmed to launch on July 9

Oppo F15 4GB RAM variant reportedly launching this month

Gmail goes down for many Indian users

OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020
iQOO Z1x 5G confirmed to launch on July 9

News

iQOO Z1x 5G confirmed to launch on July 9
Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A31 Price Cut : सैमसंग ने सस्ता किया क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा सेटअप वाला स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus TV 2020 लाइनअप सीरीज आज होगी लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें ऑनलाइन स्ट्रीमिंग

Moto G8 Power Lite फोन 4GB रैम, 5000mAh बैटरी, ट्रिपल कैमरा के साथ आज 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा

OnePlus 8 और OnePlus 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, बायर्स को मिलेंगे 7200 रुपये तक के बेनिफिट

Android 11 Beta : जानें कितना बदल जाएगा आपका स्मार्टफोन, गूगल ने किए कई सारे बदलाव

Latest Videos

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

News

Apple iPhone 12 production behind schedule by '1-2 months'
News
Apple iPhone 12 production behind schedule by '1-2 months'
iQOO Z1x 5G confirmed to launch on July 9

News

iQOO Z1x 5G confirmed to launch on July 9
Oppo F15 4GB RAM variant reportedly launching this month

News

Oppo F15 4GB RAM variant reportedly launching this month
Gmail goes down for many Indian users

News

Gmail goes down for many Indian users
OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

News

OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers