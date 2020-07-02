iQOO Z1x 5G confirmed to launch on July 9

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO Z1x 5G smartphone on July 9 in China. The iQOO Z1X is expected to be an affordable version of recently launched Z1 5G gaming smartphone. The iQOO Z1 was launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, but the Z1x will reportedly come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mid-range gaming chipset. Also Read - iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color goes official: Check price in India, offers, specifications

Alongside confirming the July 9 launch date, iQOO has also revealed that the Z1x will come with 120Hz refresh rate display with a punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It was previously in media reports that the iQOO brand is apparently making a less powerful version of the smartphone called the iQOO Z1x. And now it seems to be true. The iQOO Z1 had a 144Hz refresh rate screen and a powerful score on AnTuTu benchmarking. Also Read - Vivo iQOO 3 Pro 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

The alleged handset was recently certified by TENAA recently with the model number V2012A. The smartphone also appeared on AnTuTu benchmarks where it also revealed that the phone will come with Snapdragon 765G.

Now as per TENAA listing, the upcoming iQOO Z1x will boast of a 6.57-inch FHD+ 20:9 LCD screen. It’ll carry a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensing lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone will have an impressive 33W fast charging for a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Other expected specifications are same as AnTutu. The smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with up to 8GB of RAM. The front selfie camera is said to be of 16-megapixel.

Comparing it to the current model iQOO Z1, the smartphone features a built-in 4,500mAh battery, which supports 44W ultra-fast flash charging tech. The brand claims that the charger can top up the new smartphone by 50 percent in 23 minutes. It even offers support for a super liquid cooling system.

The back camera setup includes three cameras. You get a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The device even supports up to 4K HD video shooting, and slow-motion up to 1080P HD shooting.