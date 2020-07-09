comscore iQOO Z1x launched with Snapdragon 765G: Price, specifications and more
The iQOO Z1x price starts from RMB 1,598, which is roughly Rs 17,200 in India. There is no word on the international availability of the device.

The iQOO Z1x has been launched with 5G support. It features a triple rear camera setup, a 6.57-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging, and more. It offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, which will also power the OnePlus Nord phone. The iQOO Z1x price starts from RMB 1,598, which is roughly Rs 17,200 in India. There is no word on the international availability of the new iQOO phone.

iQOO Z1x price

The iQOO Z1x price is set at RMB 1,598, which is roughly Rs 17,200 in India. For the same price, the company is offering the base 6GB + 64GB storage model. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which will cost RMB 1,798 (approximately Rs 19,300). The 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at RMB 1,998 (around Rs 21,500), whereas the 8GB + 128GB will cos RMB 2,298 (approximately Rs 24,700). It is available in four color options, including Sea Azure, Sharo Cool Black, and Water White.

iQOO Z1x specifications, features

The iQOO Z1x packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The device is being offered with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB of UFS2.1 storage. It comes with a 6.57-inch full-HD (1080 x 2408) LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate display. It features a punch-hole display design. The smartphone ships Android 10 with custom iQoo UI on top.

In terms of camera, the iQOO Z1x sports a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, there is a single 16-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh and it comes with support for 33W fast charging tech. In terms of connectivity, the iQOO Z1x supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It even supports Beidou, and GPS/GLONASS and face recognition.

