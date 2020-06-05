comscore iQOO Z1X with Snapdragon 765G chipset in the works | BGR India
iQOO Z1X with Snapdragon 765G chipset could be a cheaper version of the iQOO Z1 5G

If launched in June or July, the iQOO Z1X could collide with other smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor. This includes the upcoming Oppo Reno 4 and the OnePlus Z.

  • Published: June 5, 2020 4:00 PM IST
iQOO Z1 (1)

The Vivo iQOO Z1 is a recently launched 5G-enabled gaming smartphone. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, the phone is a full-fledged powerhouse performer. Now, iQOO is apparently making a less powerful version of the smartphone called the iQOO Z1X. Apart from the larger more powerful iQOO Z1 that is already up for sale in areas where it was launched, the Z1X will be a more affordable phone. Also Read - iQOO 3 now available for just Rs 31,990 for a limited time; here’s how to get it

The phone is reportedly powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mid-range gaming chipset. The leak with the information came from a Weibo post by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station. The post itself has since been deleted. However, the tipster’s other posts so far have been pretty accurate leaks, so this one shouldn’t be any different. Also Read - iQOO 3 now available with Rs 3,000 discount offer: Check latest price in India, full specifications

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

If launched in June or July, the iQOO Z1X could collide with other smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor. This includes the upcoming Oppo Reno 4 and the OnePlus Z. Alternatively, the phone could be a cheaper alternative than the other Snapdragon 765G phones, which could make it a favorable choice for users. Also Read - iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition features Carbon Fiber back, themed UI and more

As per AnTuTu benchmarks, the Snapdragon 765G scores are often inferior to those of the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 by about 15 to 20 percent. This is the case even when the two phones in comparison are running on the same software, like the Oppo Reno 3 5G and the Reno 3 Pro 5G. This means that if the iQOO Z1X is priced anywhere close to the iQOO Z1, it might not be a likely choice for people looking for performance.

In other news, the iQOO 3 is now available in India starting at Rs 31,990 as part of a limited time offer. To get the offer while purchasing the iQOO 3 phone, you’ll have to use an ICICI Bank Credit Card, Credit Card EMI, or if applicable to you, Debit Card EMI. The new offer makes the phone one of the cheapest smartphones you can buy in the country right now with the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

  Published Date: June 5, 2020 4:00 PM IST

