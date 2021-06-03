iQOO will soon launch the much-rumoured Z3 5G in India on June 8. Ahead of the launch, multiple teasers have been revealed that hint at what the phone will be all about. The most recent one hints at its fast charging capabilities. Also Read - iQOO Z3 confirmed to launch in India on June 8: Expected price, features and more

It is revealed that the iQOO Z3 5G will support 55W FlashCharge fast charging among other things. Here are the details to look at. Also Read - iQoo Z3 launch in India soon; will be sold exclusively on Amazon

iQOO Z3 5G confirmed features, specs

The 55W fast charging is claimed to charge to the iQOO Z3 5G up to 50 per cent in just 19 minutes. A number of other details have been confirmed too. Also Read - Flipkart Shop From Home Days sale: No real offers but here are some to consider

Want to know everything about #FullyLoaded iQOO Z3 but your phone is running out of battery? You know what to do. ​#55WFlashCharge #iQOOZ3 #iQOO pic.twitter.com/YXXtazLwB9 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 1, 2021

It is revealed that the phone will come with a 64-megapixel main camera with a GW3 sensor. The snapper will support EFB autofocus, 4K videos at 60fps, and Super Night mode. The primary camera is expected to be in the company of two more cameras: an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front shooter could stand at 16-megapixel.

The phone is also confirmed to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chip, becoming India’s first device to get one.

As for the other details, the iQOO Z3 5G is expected to be similar to the China variant that was launched recently. It is expected to come with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and get up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Although, we don’t know how many RAM/Storage variants will be introduced in India.

The device could pack in a 4,400mAh battery, run Android 11 with FunTouch OS on top, and come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As for the price, the iQOO Z3 will be available via Amazon India and is expected to fall under Rs 25,000 and compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, the Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G, and maybe the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

The phone is scheduled to launch on June 8 and it’s safe to wait until then for a more conclusive idea. Hence, stay tuned for more updates on the same.