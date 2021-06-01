iQOO has been rumoured to launch the iQOO Z3 as part of the new Z series in India for a while now. In addition to the various leaks and official teasers, the company has now revealed the launch date for the same, which is scheduled for June 8. Also Read - iQoo Z3 launch in India soon; will be sold exclusively on Amazon

The company has started sending out media invites for the same. Here's what we know about the upcoming iQOO smartphone.

iQOO Z3 launching in India in a few days

As revealed by iQOO, the online launch event is scheduled to start at 12 pm and will be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel. More details on the launch are most likely to be shared shortly.

While we don’t how the device will turn out to be in India, we do have a couple of confirmed details that were recently revealed by the company.

It is revealed that the iQOO Z3 will support 5G and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chip, becoming the first phone in India to get one.

It will also be made available via Amazon India. The Amazon listing suggests that the company will reveal more details on the Z3. This will include details on the fast charging, cameras, gaming performance, and design.

For those who don’t know, the iQOO Z3 was recently launched in China in March. Since the China variant gets a Snapdragon 768G chip too, we can expect the Indian variant to be similar in other aspects too.

If this happens, the phone will get a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could get up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, the phone is likely to get 64-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 16-megapixel front camera.

It is expected to get a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging and run Android 11. Additionally, it gets a liquid-cooling system for heat dissipation and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

While there isn’t an official word, the iQOO Z3 is likely to fall under Rs 25,000 and is expected to compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G and the recent Samsung Galaxy M42 5G.