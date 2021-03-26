comscore iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 768G, 120Hz display, 55W fast charging launched: Price, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 768G, 120Hz display, 55W fast charging launched: Price, specs
News

iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 768G, 120Hz display, 55W fast charging launched: Price, specs

News

iQOO Z3, the new gaming phone with 3D curved back, five-fold liquid-cooling system, gaming box, 4D game vibrator launched in China starting at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 18,800).

iQOO Z3 price in india

iQOO Z3, Vivo’s affordable 5G handset has arrived in the Chinese market. The smartphone aimed at gaming aficionados brings to the table a 120Hz display and Snapdragon 768G processor which is optimised for enhanced gaming performance. Another highlight of the new Vivo iQOO Z3 phone is its five-fold liquid-cooled system that is claimed to drop the chipset’s temperature by 10ºC. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro review: Brilliant cameras now backed by a solid phone

iQOO Z3 price, availability

The new iQOO Z3 has been launched in three memory configurations. Here’s the list Also Read - Vivo V20 price cut by Rs 2,000: Here’s where you can avail the discounted price

iQOO Z3 6GB RAM/128GB storage- CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 18,800) Also Read - Vivo launches a new mid-range 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset

iQOO Z3 8GB RAM/128GB storage- CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 20,000)

iQOO Z3 8GB RAM/256GB storage- CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,100)

Arriving in three colour options- Deep Space Black, Cloud Oxygen Blue, and Nebula Gradient, the iQOO Z3 is up for pre-order in the home town and will go on sale on April 1. The handset will be available for purchase in China’s major e-commerce platforms- Jingdong, Tmall, Vivo shop, Suning, and other major partners.

iQOO Z3 specs, features

The 5G-supported iQOO Z3 flaunts a 3D curved glass back and a sleek profile for better grip. The phone gets a rectangular camera module to accommodate the triple camera setup. Upfront, it features a dewdrop notch and slim bezels surrounding the display (except for a visibly thick chin).

Speaking of the display, the iQOO Z3 features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. the display has a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels and comes with HDR support.

iQOO Z3 launch

The device equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor that has 5G connectivity support. The processor is paired with 6/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128/256GB UFS 2.2 storage. As mentioned earlier, the phone bags some gaming-centric features that include- five-fold liquid-cooled cooling system that employs a blend of thermal gel and copper pipes.

The device also features a memory fusion technology that is said to enable a typical 8GB RAM function like an 11GB version. Along with this, it gets Multi-Turbo 5.0 and Eagle Eye Mode 2.0, 4D game vibration, and Game Box function.

On the camera front, the iQOO Z3 sports a triple camera array housing a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The camera software offers Night mode, AI polar night selfies, and 10x digital zoom support.

in terms of backup, the phone equips a fairly big 4,400mAh battery and supports 55W FlashCharge technology. It runs on iQOO 1.0 based Android 11 OS. Other features include- Wi-Fi 5GHz, Bluetooth v5.1, aptX HD, 3.5mm audio jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Type-C port.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 26, 2021 10:48 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy F02s India launch tipped, could start at Rs 8,999
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy F02s India launch tipped, could start at Rs 8,999
iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 768G, 120Hz display, 55W fast charging launched: Price, specs

News

iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 768G, 120Hz display, 55W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Motorola Moto G50 5G launched with 90hz screen refresh rate, 5000mAh battery

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G50 5G launched with 90hz screen refresh rate, 5000mAh battery

Moto G100 with Snapdragon 870, 90Hz display, 5G launched: Price, specs

News

Moto G100 with Snapdragon 870, 90Hz display, 5G launched: Price, specs

5 smartphone accessories to click good Holi pictures

Photo Gallery

5 smartphone accessories to click good Holi pictures

Top 5 smartphone accessories you need to click stunning Holi pictures

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphone accessories you need to click stunning Holi pictures

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Samsung Galaxy F02s India launch tipped, could start at Rs 8,999

iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 768G, 120Hz display, 55W fast charging launched: Price, specs

Motorola Moto G50 5G launched with 90hz screen refresh rate, 5000mAh battery

Moto G100 with Snapdragon 870, 90Hz display, 5G launched: Price, specs

Busted! OnePlus found using iPhone for OnePlus 9 tweets

Realme 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Which is better under Rs 20,000

Realme 8 Pro First Impressions: Should the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max worry?

Galaxy A72 first impressions: Is this Samsung phone worth Rs 35,000?

Moto G100 with SD 870: Could Motorola beat Poco F3 at its own game?

Top 5 WhatsApp features to launch in 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 768G, 120Hz display, 55W fast charging launched: Price, specs

News

iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 768G, 120Hz display, 55W fast charging launched: Price, specs
Vivo X60 Pro review: Brilliant cameras now backed by a solid phone

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro review: Brilliant cameras now backed by a solid phone
Vivo X60 series launches in India, flaunts ZEISS optics and several smartphone firsts: Here are all details

News

Vivo X60 series launches in India, flaunts ZEISS optics and several smartphone firsts: Here are all details
Vivo X60 series launching in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price

News

Vivo X60 series launching in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G50 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेगा 5G का मजा

Micromax In 1 की पहली सेल, सस्ते में खरीद सकते हैं दमदार स्मार्टफोन

iPhone यूजर्स के लिए FAU-G का इंतजार खत्म, iOS पर डाउनलोड के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

Samsung Galaxy A52 Review in Hindi: दमदार फीचर्स वाला 'परफेक्ट' मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन

Oppo Find X2 स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, जानें इसकी नई कीमत

Latest Videos

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss
OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

Reviews

OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review
Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

Reviews

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

News

Samsung Galaxy F02s India launch tipped, could start at Rs 8,999
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy F02s India launch tipped, could start at Rs 8,999
iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 768G, 120Hz display, 55W fast charging launched: Price, specs

News

iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 768G, 120Hz display, 55W fast charging launched: Price, specs
Motorola Moto G50 5G launched with 90hz screen refresh rate, 5000mAh battery

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G50 5G launched with 90hz screen refresh rate, 5000mAh battery
Moto G100 with Snapdragon 870, 90Hz display, 5G launched: Price, specs

News

Moto G100 with Snapdragon 870, 90Hz display, 5G launched: Price, specs
Busted! OnePlus found using iPhone for OnePlus 9 tweets

News

Busted! OnePlus found using iPhone for OnePlus 9 tweets

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Best Sellers