iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 768G, 120Hz display, 55W fast charging launched: Price, specs

iQOO Z3, Vivo’s affordable 5G handset has arrived in the Chinese market. The smartphone aimed at gaming aficionados brings to the table a 120Hz display and Snapdragon 768G processor which is optimised for enhanced gaming performance. Another highlight of the new Vivo iQOO Z3 phone is its five-fold liquid-cooled system that is claimed to drop the chipset’s temperature by 10ºC. Also Read - Vivo X60 Pro review: Brilliant cameras now backed by a solid phone

iQOO Z3 price, availability

The new iQOO Z3 has been launched in three memory configurations. Here’s the list Also Read - Vivo V20 price cut by Rs 2,000: Here’s where you can avail the discounted price

iQOO Z3 6GB RAM/128GB storage- CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 18,800) Also Read - Vivo launches a new mid-range 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset

iQOO Z3 8GB RAM/128GB storage- CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 20,000)

iQOO Z3 8GB RAM/256GB storage- CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,100)

Arriving in three colour options- Deep Space Black, Cloud Oxygen Blue, and Nebula Gradient, the iQOO Z3 is up for pre-order in the home town and will go on sale on April 1. The handset will be available for purchase in China’s major e-commerce platforms- Jingdong, Tmall, Vivo shop, Suning, and other major partners.

iQOO Z3 specs, features

The 5G-supported iQOO Z3 flaunts a 3D curved glass back and a sleek profile for better grip. The phone gets a rectangular camera module to accommodate the triple camera setup. Upfront, it features a dewdrop notch and slim bezels surrounding the display (except for a visibly thick chin).

Speaking of the display, the iQOO Z3 features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. the display has a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels and comes with HDR support.

The device equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor that has 5G connectivity support. The processor is paired with 6/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128/256GB UFS 2.2 storage. As mentioned earlier, the phone bags some gaming-centric features that include- five-fold liquid-cooled cooling system that employs a blend of thermal gel and copper pipes.

The device also features a memory fusion technology that is said to enable a typical 8GB RAM function like an 11GB version. Along with this, it gets Multi-Turbo 5.0 and Eagle Eye Mode 2.0, 4D game vibration, and Game Box function.

On the camera front, the iQOO Z3 sports a triple camera array housing a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The camera software offers Night mode, AI polar night selfies, and 10x digital zoom support.

in terms of backup, the phone equips a fairly big 4,400mAh battery and supports 55W FlashCharge technology. It runs on iQOO 1.0 based Android 11 OS. Other features include- Wi-Fi 5GHz, Bluetooth v5.1, aptX HD, 3.5mm audio jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Type-C port.