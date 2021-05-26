iQOO Z3 to debut Snapdragon 768G in India for Rs 25,000 in mid-June

After refreshing its flagship lineup earlier, iQOO is all set to bring a cheaper option to Indian consumers. The company is going to expand into the affordable segment with the upcoming iQOO Z3 5G – a phone that already launched in China a few weeks ago. The phone is expected to sell at around Rs 25,000 and based on some reports, it can go official after June 10. Also Read - iQOO Neo 5 Lite launches with upgrades and downgrades over the iQOO 7

Sources close to Moneycontrol have confirmed that the company is indeed bringing a Z series phone to our market and it could be the iQOO Z3. This is a midrange phone, unlike the gaming-oriented iQOO 7 series devices that we saw earlier. The phone could debut the Snapdragon 768G chip in India, which itself is a refreshed iteration of the Snapdragon 765G chip from last year. Also Read - iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy

iQOO Z3 5G to launch in India soon

The iQOO Z3 5G is expected to take on the likes of the OnePlus Nord, Vivo V21 and the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G. The phone’s highlight is the Snapdragon 768G chip, which despite being newer, deliver similar performance to the Snapdragon 765G. The chip supports 5G networks and could provide a decent offering for those seeking a non-gaming phone. Also Read - iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name

If you are concerned with the rest of the specifications, here you go. The iQOO Z3 gets a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is expected to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Chinese version runs on the OriginOS skin based on Android 11 and it remains to be seen whether iQOO succumbs to the FunTouchOS 11 interface in India.

For the cameras, the phone uses a 64-megapixel sensor for the main camera. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera sits inside a waterdrop-style display notch.

There’s a 4400mAh battery that gets iQOO’s older 55W fast charging solution. The design of the phone is similar to the numerous affordable Vivo phones that we have seen lately, especially with the gradient finishes.

Xiaomi has also hinted at launching the Mi 11 Lite 5G in India. The Mi 11 Lite is supposed to cost the same but offers superior specifications such as a Snapdragon 780G chip and an AMOLED 90Hz display.