iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Vivo is launching a bunch of smartphones this week. The Chinese brand will showcase the Vivo X60 flagship series in India on March 25. While its sub-brand iQOO will unveil the iQOO Z3 the same day in its home turf.

Although we know a fair bit of details about the Vivo X60 series (given it already made its debut in China last December), the upcoming Vivo iQOO Z3 is still a mysterious device. But apparently, the phone has appeared on the synthetic benchmark platform Geekbench. The listing shows the phone bearing model number V2073A with 8GB RAM onboard.

Further, the motherboard section in the Geekbench listing has the codename 'lito' which corresponds to the Snapdragon 765G mobile platform.

iQOO is still mum about the device (except for teasing the launch date), however, an unknown smartphone bearing the same model as the one in Geekbench appeared on Google Play Console last week. Google Play Console revealed the phone’s display resolution and internal hardware. The supposed iQOO Z3 was spotted with an FHD+ screen having 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution, Snapdragon 765 SoC paired with Adreno 620GPU. While the Geekbench listing showed 8GB RAM, Google Play Console cited the phone with 6GB RAM which indicates that the device might arrive in two memory configurations. Apparently, the Vivo iQOO Z3 has been certified by 3C as well with 55W charging support.

As for the rest of the specs, rumour mill suggests the iQOO Z3 to come with a 6.57-inch display (144Hz refresh rate). The display will likely have a punch-hole cutout to accompany the selfie camera. Speaking of the camera, iQOO Z3 is tipped to feature a 48-megapixel Sony IMX589 primary sensor. Other details are scarce as of now, but given we are inching closer to iQOO Neo Z3’s official launch, rumour mill, and even iQOO might release few key specs to create buzz around its new phone.