iQOO Z5 5G has been confirmed to launch in India on September 27. Once released, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon India website. The sale date hasn’t been revealed yet. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some of the key specs of the iQOO Z5 5G. The phone will come packed with 120hz screen refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with support for LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage technology, 5000mAh battery, stereo speakers and more. The smartphone is tipped to fall under the price tag of Rs 30,000.

iQOO has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming smartphone dubbed the iQOO Z5. The smartphone manufacturer has revealed to unveil the much talked about iQOO Z5 next week, on September 27. Alongside the launch date, the official teaser also reveals the rear panel design, and it looks gorgeous. Also Read - Best gaming phones under Rs 40,000 to buy in India in September 2021

Once the smartphone is released, the iQOO Z5 will be available on Amazon India website. The upcoming device has already been listed on the e-commerce website with the “coming soon” tag. The sale date, colour options or the pricing hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Best gaming phones under Rs 20,000 in India in September 2021: Options from Redmi, Realme, Moto, more

As far as the teaser is concerned, the iQOO Z5 will come packed with a triple rear camera system paired with LED flash. The power, which doubles as a fingerprint sensor, and volume rocker buttons sit on the right edge. Also Read - 5 best gaming smartphones on a budget to buy in India in September 2021

iQOO Z5 5G specifications (confirmed)

Ahead of the India launch, iQOO’s Chinese handle has revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming iQOO Z5. We believe the Chinese as well as the Indian version of the smartphone will pack the same set to specifications.

The company has revealed that the smartphone will come packed with a center-aligned display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with support for LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage technology.

iQOO also revealed that the upcoming iQOO Z3 will come equipped with a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support and stereo speakers.

Expected price

The pricing of the upcoming iQOO Z3 has not been revealed but it is likely to fall under the price tag of Rs 30,000. This suggests, with the iQOO Z3, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will take on the likes of Realme GT Master Edition, OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, Mi 11X, among many others.