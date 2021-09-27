iQOO Z5 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Check Price

iQOO Z5 India Launch: iQOO is set to launch a new smartphone dubbed the iQOO Z5 in India today. The smartphone was recently launched in China with Snapdragon 778G SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. The upcoming iQOO Z5 5G smartphone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5000mAh battery, and more. It is believed that the Chinese version of the smartphone will launch in India as well. Also Read - Smartphones launched this week: Realme Narzo 50A, Oppo A16 and more

iQOO Z5 launch: How to watch livestream

The India launch event of iQOO Z5 will kick off at 12 pm IST. You can watch the livestream of the event on the company’s official YouTube channel and other social media platforms. Also Read - iQOO Z5 5G launched globally, slated to launch in India on September 27

iQOO Z5 price in India (Expected)

The smartphone brand has not yet revealed the Indian price of the upcoming iQOO Z5 5G smartphone yet but it is likely to be similar to that of the Chinese variant. In China, the iQOO Z5 starts at a price of CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 21,600) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant comes at a price of CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs 23,900). Lastly, the top-end model of the smartphone with 12GB RAM + 256GB comes at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 26,200).

iQOO Z5 specifications

The Chinese version of the smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD + display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 20: 9 aspect ratio, and HDR support. It runs on Origin OS 1.0 based on Android 11 and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor paired with up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM.

In terms of camera specifications, the iQOO Z5 includes a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone includes a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

The iQOO Z5 smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support. Some of the other features of the smartphone include – Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz, 5.1GHz, and 5.8GHz bands, Bluetooth v5.2, 3.5mm headphones jack, USB Type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint, ambient light, proximity, gyroscope, and compass.