Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a new OTP-based refund system for cancellation of train tickets. The new scheme introduced by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal is meant to simplify the process of getting a refund. The new refund system works for reserved e-tickets booked by IRCTC authorized agents. The OTP-based refund system is for cancelled or fully waitlisted tickets. IRCTC made major changes to simplify the process of booking tickets and is now making it easier to get a refund.

Here is how IRCTC’s OTP-based refund works

According to IRCTC, the passenger will receive an OTP via SMS on their registered mobile number. The refund process can be initiated on e-tickets booked through IRCTC authorized agents only. The OTP will be sent in case the passenger or a customer decides to cancel their train ticket or drop a fully waitlisted ticket. The OTP sent via SMS, according to IRCTC, will also mention the refund amount. The passenger will then have to share this OTP with the authorized agent in order to get their refund amount. The process will help avoid any malpractice at the agent’s end.

IRCTC mentions that passengers should provide their correct mobile number to the authorized agent at the time of ticket booking. Passengers should also ensure that the agent enters their correct mobile number while booking e-ticket. It is important to note that OTP-based refund will work only when you hold a cancelled ticket or drop a fully waitlisted ticket. The ticket should also be booked through an IRCTC authorized agent.

Under Piyush Goyal, Railways has been trying to modernize IRCTC and simplifying the service. Goyal has announced that Railways will soon bring WiFi to long distance trains. It has already made it easier to book train tickets using Google Pay and Paytm. The new announcement makes it easier to claim refund and bring transparency. By mentioning the refund amount in the OTP message, IRCTC is clarifying the process on passenger’s end.