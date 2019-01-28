comscore
IRCTC e-ticketing website will not work on Windows XP: Here's why

Users will need to upgrade their operating systems higher than Windows XP/Server 2003 to continue using e-ticketing feature.

  Published: January 28, 2019 11:49 AM IST
The online train ticket booking via Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will not work on Windows XP now. The e-ticketing website IRCTC has enhanced the security features on www.irctc.co.in. The users have been notified by IRCTC noting that it will not support older versions of operating systems like Windows XP and Windows Server 2003.

IRCTC has notified that its website server are being migrated to TLS 1.2 and after migration IRCTC’s e-ticketing will not be accessible in Windows XP and Windows server 2003. Users will need to upgrade their operating systems higher than Windows XP/Server 2003 to continue using e-ticketing feature on the website. The e-ticketing portal will continue working on Windows Vista & Windows Server 2008, Windows 7 & Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows 8 & Windows Server 2012, Windows 8.1 & Windows Server 2012 R2, Windows 10 & Windows Server 2016.

Online train ticket booking has gotten simpler in last few years. For those who regularly travel by train, Indian Railways IRCTC platform has always been the one website to book tickets online as per convenience. Then there are many third-party platforms that integrate IRCTC’s online booking feature within their platform for easy reservations.

IRCTC roughly handles about 6,00,000 (6 lakh) ticket bookings daily, and recently the website had fixed a major security bug after almost two years which said to have exposed at least 2,00,000 (2 lakh) passengers and their nominee details to attackers.

The vulnerability was found in IRCTC’s website and mobile app link that connects to a third-party insurance company for free travel insurance. A service that IRCTC introduced in December 2016.

