IRCTC now let's you book Indian Railways ticket, but pay later: Here's how

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is now allowing users to book Indian Railways ticket without paying anything. Yes, you read that right, but you will have to pay for the railway ticket later. IRCTC has introduced a new policy, which is called ‘Book Now, Pay Later’ service.

Now, one will be able to book tickets on IRCTC hassle-free with the “e-Pay Later” option. The new service is for both the reserved ticket and tatkal tickets, as per IRCTC. The new service will help those who don’t have money to pay at the time of the railway ticket booking. Do note that this new facility for payment of e-tickets is available via ePay Later.

How to book a ticket using ‘e-Pay Later’ option on IRCTC

First, you just need to log in to your IRCTC account, and then fill in journey details to book a ticket. Once you reach the payment page, you will find a ‘Pay Later’ option. If you click on this option, you will be redirected to the ePayLater. You then need to log in to the ‘e-Pay Later’ website using your registered phone number, after which you will get an OTP. Your log in will be successful if you enter the OTP correctly. Now, you have to confirm your booking amount and then the ticket will be booked.

As per the e-Pay Later website, users will have a period of 14 days from the date of your transaction to settle your payment with us. “Without having to pay at the time of booking or any hassle of punching in lengthy bank details your IRCTC experience will be seamless and secure,” the company stated. If a user fails to pay the ticket price within 14 days, then he or she will have to pay an interest charge of 3.50 percent, including applicable taxes.