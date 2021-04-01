You can now book bus tickets on irctc.co.in and IRCTC Rail Connect app. To recall, the IRCTC bus booking service was launched beginning this year. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has now announced the intercity bus ticketing service in collaboration with redBus to further expand the service. The intercity bus ticket booking service is currently available on IRCTC website irctc.co.in and will soon be available on IRCTC Rail Connect app. Also Read - IRCTC online bus ticket booking service launched: How to book, check new features

Users will now be able to choose buses from a collection of over 2,600 private bus operators and approximately 24,000 daily buses offered by redBus. IRCTC said in an official release that the integration with redBus will help them host 12 lakh bus seats daily including sleeper/non-sleeper, AC/non-AC buses. Also Read - IRCTC Live Train Status on WhatsApp: How to check Train Running Status, PNR status

IRCTC online bus ticket booking service: Details here

IRCTC Rail Connect app users will soon be able to access features such as amenities available on the bus, ability to choose boarding and dropping points. Also Read - PS5 India launch, new IRCTC website and more: Top 5 tech news today

Users will also get an option to choose buses that come under the redBus Safety+ program. This will basically allow passengers to choose the safest bus available on the route of their destination. Under this, passengers will also be given details such as bus number and contact information of the bus staff and so on before the departure.

Highlighting the collaboration, Prakash Sangam, redBus CEO said in a press statement, “redBus is delighted to partner with IRCTC to offer travellers a convenient and secure means to book bus tickets. IRCTC is the most preferred platform for millions of travellers to book their train tickets, and now with redBus’ integration within IRCTC website and app, customers of IRCTC get access to the widest range of bus options to complete their travel. Online booking of bus tickets has witnessed a huge spike in demand during the course of the pandemic, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities and towns and this association acts as a catalyst to further fuel growth in the sector.”

As per redBus, there has been a rise in online bus booking since the relaxation of lockdown. It is because passengers preferred to book tickets online, instead of buying them from the counter. It has been further highlighted that there has been a surge in online bookings from tier 2 and 3 cities.