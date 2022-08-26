Irctc Scraps Plan To Monetize Data Of Crores Of Users In India

IRCTC has scrapped its plan to monetize customer data. This move comes just days after the Indian Railways’ catering service provider was reported to have moved to use customer data of crores of users as an additional source of revenue. IRCTC, in a regulatory filing, has come forward and announced that it won’t be pursuing the idea of monetizing user data. Also Read - How to order food on your train via WhatsApp Chatbot (IRCTC Zoop)

IRCTC claimed that they decided against monetizing user data due to the withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill 2018 by the Govt of India. IRCTC's wishes to monetize user data were made public due to a vacancy posted by the company for "Consultant for Data Monetization of lndian Railway/ IRCTC." The job posting has also been withdrawn. IRCTC seemingly had plans to use the data of more than 10 crore users.

In the regulatory filing, IRCTC said, "It is to further inform that due to withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill 2018 by the Government of lndia, the above referred E-tender for appointment of Consultant for Data Monetization of lndian Railway/ IRCTC floated by IRCTC, on 29th July, 2022 has been withdrawn."

A Parlianmentary panel on Communications and Information Technology headed by Shashi Tharoor had also summoned IRCTC over data privacy. It has also called for a briefing by the representatives of IRCTC on the subject of Citizens’ data security and privacy.

The committee planned to hear the views of individual/stakeholder/experts on issues related to digital platforms, technology and Gig economy relating to the subject of citizens’ data security and privacy.