comscore IRCTC scraps plan to monetize data of crores of users in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Irctc Scraps Plan To Monetize Data Of Crores Of Users In India
News

IRCTC scraps plan to monetize data of crores of users

News

IRCTC claimed that they decided against monetizing user data due to the withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill 2018 by the Govt of India

IRCTC

Image: IRCTC

IRCTC has scrapped its plan to monetize customer data. This move comes just days after the Indian Railways’ catering service provider was reported to have moved to use customer data of crores of users as an additional source of revenue. IRCTC, in a regulatory filing, has come forward and announced that it won’t be pursuing the idea of monetizing user data. Also Read - How to order food on your train via WhatsApp Chatbot (IRCTC Zoop)

IRCTC claimed that they decided against monetizing user data due to the withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill 2018 by the Govt of India. IRCTC’s wishes to monetize user data were made public due to a vacancy posted by the company for “Consultant for Data Monetization of lndian Railway/ IRCTC.” The job posting has also been withdrawn. IRCTC seemingly had plans to use the data of more than 10 crore users. Also Read - IRCTC plans to sell user data to generate Rs 1,000 crore in revenue: Report

In the regulatory filing, IRCTC said, “It is to further inform that due to withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill 2018 by the Government of lndia, the above referred E-tender for appointment of Consultant for Data Monetization of lndian Railway/ IRCTC floated by IRCTC, on 29th July, 2022 has been withdrawn.” Also Read - New Data Protection Bill draft will be shared for public consultation soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

A Parlianmentary panel on Communications and Information Technology headed by Shashi Tharoor had also summoned IRCTC over data privacy. It has also called for a briefing by the representatives of IRCTC on the subject of Citizens’ data security and privacy.

The committee planned to hear the views of individual/stakeholder/experts on issues related to digital platforms, technology and Gig economy relating to the subject of citizens’ data security and privacy.

  • Published Date: August 26, 2022 10:12 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, M04 spotted on an Indian certification
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, M04 spotted on an Indian certification
OnePlus Nord wired earphones pricing leaked

Wearables

OnePlus Nord wired earphones pricing leaked

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross SUV engine details leaked

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross SUV engine details leaked

Tecno Pova Neo 2 India launch, specs tipped

Mobiles

Tecno Pova Neo 2 India launch, specs tipped

Top 5 Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G alternatives for you

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G alternatives for you

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

IRCTC scraps plan to monetize data of crores of users

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross SUV engine details leaked

boAt Extend Talk Bluetooth calling watch launched at under Rs 3,000

Ducati Streetfighter V2 launched in India at Rs 17.25 lakh: Check detailed image gallery

Ducati Streetfighter V2 launched in India, priced at Rs 17.25 lakh: In pics

Apple iPhone 14 mini launch is unlikely, so here are its alternatives

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever, To Buy Or Not

iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India, but does that mean cheaper iPhones?

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More

News

Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More
UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions

Features

UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions
iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot

Features

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot
Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4