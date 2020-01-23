The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is reportedly warning users of a fraud website in their name. The Indian Railway’s ticketing portal has started sending a warning email to its users against a website named ‘www.irctctour.com’. The website is been involved in fraudulent activities in the name of official website asking users to provide confirmation on tour vouchers.

“IRCTC – IT Centre has received two complaints recently for fraud booking in the name of IRCTC. The fraud website is www.irctctour.com. The tour confirmation voucher of fraud is exactly same of IRCTC. The mentioned details are mobile no.9999999999, landline no. +91 6371526046 & email–id: irctctours2020@gmail.com are being used for selling tourism products in the name of IRCTC,” reads warning email to users (via GadgetsNow).

The warning email is essentially to create awareness among users against fraud website that is offering tourism packages in the name of IRCTC. Additionally, in its regular advisory, IRCTC reiterates that a user should never share their account number, ATM card details, PIN or OTP with anyone over the phone or via email. It says that IRCTC officials never call users asking them about their personal information for refunds for any canceled tickets.

Last month, IRCTC introduced new ‘pay later’ feature for users booking Indian Railway tickets through their website. The new feature is called ‘Book Now, Pay Later’ service. Now, one will be able to book tickets on IRCTC hassle-free with the “e-Pay Later” option. The new service is for both the reserved ticket and tatkal tickets. The new service will help those who don’t have money to pay at the time of the railway ticket booking. Do note that this new facility for payment of e-tickets is available via ePay Later.