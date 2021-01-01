IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) website, irctc.co.in and the mobile app Rail Connect have been revamped with new features. The aim is to make ticket booking process simpler and easier than ever before. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday announced the refreshed IRCTC website and app for Indian Railways passenger. He said, the idea with this revamped platform is to offer more personalized and seamless ticket booking experience. Also Read - IRCTC sending warning emails to users against fraud tourism website, files FIR

Goyal further said that the new IRCTC website will allow users to book tickets faster with the help of artificial intelligence (AR). It is said that the new website will take the train ticket booking experience to the whole new level. Also Read - IRCTC now let's you book Indian Railways ticket, but pay later: Here's how

The new IRCTC website will provide users with one click form concepts. In simpler words, the website will let users check train status, availability of trains, booking of meals and accommodations, last transaction and more at just a single click of a button. Also Read - IRCTC announces OTP-based refund for cancelled or fully waitlisted tickets: Here is how it works

The new website will provide intelligent journey and station suggestions, overhaul of one stop train selection feature and enhanced train search. On the new website, users will be able to get details of booking of accommodation, last transaction and refund status of all journeys all at just a single or one click.

Furthermore, the newly revamped also offers details related to all classes availability and confirmation possibility on one page, predicted entry option for saved passenger details, improved payments pages, and more.

Commenting on the new IRCTC website the Railway minister said, “The Railways is committed to serving the nation, and constantly working to augment its services to further improve the rail travel experience. This upgraded e-ticketing platform for booking of online railway tickets, will enhance passenger convenience…IRCTC should continue to work towards constantly improving the website and ensure that it is second to none in the world as per the Digital India mission and vision of the Prime Minister.”

He also said that the new Indian railways website and app is a “New Year gift to passengers”.