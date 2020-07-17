Is Poco planning to rebadge Redmi 9C for the Indian market?

Poco’s next smartphone might be another rebranded Redmi device. After rebranding Redmi K30 4G as Poco X2 and global variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro as Poco M2 Pro, the company might next rebrand the Redmi 9C. This could further question Poco’s claim to be an independent smartphone brand. An upcoming Poco smartphone with model number M2006C3MI has been certified by The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and TÜV Rheinland. The key thing to note here is the model number, which we have seen on another device. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 33W fast charger, quad rear cameras goes on sale today: Price, Specifications

Poco to rebrand Redmi 9C next?

The model number M2006C3MI seen on Poco certification is similar to that of the Redmi 9C, which made its debut in Europe on Wednesday. With every rebranded Redmi smartphone, the company also seems to be entering the more affordable price point. The X2 marked the foray of the company in the Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 price segment. With the launch of Poco M2 Pro, the company officially entered the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment. Now, we could see Poco enter the entry-level price segment.

Redmi 9C is a budget smartphone that launched in Malaysia for RM 429 (around Rs 7,500). This could possibly be the device that will bring Poco to the Rs 7,000 and Rs 10,000 price segment in India. In Europe, the Redmi 9C with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at €119 (around Rs 10,200) while the 3GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for €139 (around Rs 11,900). Poco has neither confirmed nor indicated any plans to enter the budget smartphone segment in India.

Xiaomi might rebrand the Redmi 9C as another POCO phone in India! The model number of Redmi 9C is now listed under POCO brand (M2006C3MI) in TÜV and India’s BIS certification. pic.twitter.com/UYUWFGJWhx — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) July 16, 2020

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 9C comes equipped with a 6.53-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, the smartphone comes in two storage options. The base model gets 2GB RAM and 32GB storage while the second model offers 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is a square-shaped triple rear camera module with 13-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 5-megapixel selfie camera and runs MIUI 11 base on Android 10. There is a 5,000mAh battery and this could challenge Realme C11 in the budget segment.