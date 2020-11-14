Some Xiaomi phones are rebooting constantly, fix coming soon

Some Mi and Redmi users are complaining that their phone is rebooting continuously which is disrupting the overall user experience. After witnessing several complaints from Mi and Redmi phone users the company has acknowledged the issue and is working on a fix. The company said that they will rollout a software update soon. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 launch expected soon: Here's what we know so far

Xiaomi on Saturday said that the company has taken customers' feedback into consideration and is "working towards fixing the problem at the earliest". The company has issued an official statement on the same.

In an email statement to BGR.in, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer clarified, "It has come to our notice that Mi & Redmi devices are showing an error, causing unwanted rebooting of the device." Xiaomi further clarified that it has "observed that certain lines of code are misbehaving during an app update."

Xiaomi has confirmed that the company is currently working on fixing the issue with the particular App developer (name not revealed). The company also said that it will be rolling out a permanent update by early next week.

To update your Mi and Redmi phone you will need to head over to the Setting tab, then go to About phone section, scroll down to the software update section and check if you have received an update. If there’s an update just install it. To download the latest software update users will need to connect their device to a stable WiFi network..

Besides working on fixing the issue the company has “put temporary containment measures in place, over the last 36 hours.” Xiaomi has further revealed that this fix may need Mi and Redmi device users to get their devices flashed at a service centre.

“At Mi India, customer experience is top most priority and we regret the inconvenience caused to them. As a committed brand, our endeavour is to continue delivering on our consumer expectations, thereby offering best user experience to everyone,” the company further noted in the official statement.