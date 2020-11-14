comscore Some Xiaomi phones are rebooting constantly, fix coming soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Is your Mi, Redmi phone rebooting continuously? Fix coming soon
News

Is your Mi, Redmi phone rebooting continuously? Fix coming soon

News

Xiaomi on Saturday said that the company has taken customers’ feedback into consideration and is "working towards fixing the problem at the earliest".

Mi Redmi phones rebooting

Some Mi and Redmi users are complaining that their phone is rebooting continuously which is disrupting the overall user experience. After witnessing several complaints from Mi and Redmi phone users the company has acknowledged the issue and is working on a fix. The company said that they will rollout a software update soon. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 launch expected soon: Here's what we know so far

Xiaomi on Saturday said that the company has taken customers’ feedback into consideration and is “working towards fixing the problem at the earliest”. The company has issued an official statement on the same. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 getting Android 10-based MIUI 12 stable update in India

In an email statement to BGR.in, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer clarified, “It has come to our notice that Mi & Redmi devices are showing an error, causing unwanted rebooting of the device.” Xiaomi further clarified that it has “observed that certain lines of code are misbehaving during an app update.” Also Read - Xiaomi introduces new camera technology with huge image enhancements

Xiaomi has confirmed that the company is currently working on fixing the issue with the particular App developer (name not revealed). The company also said that it will be rolling out a permanent update by early next week.

To update your Mi and Redmi phone you will need to head over to the Setting tab, then go to About phone section, scroll down to the software update section and check if you have received an update. If there’s an update just install it. To download the latest software update users will need to connect their device to a stable WiFi network..

Besides working on fixing the issue the company has “put temporary containment measures in place, over the last 36 hours.” Xiaomi has further revealed that this fix may need Mi and Redmi device users to get their devices flashed at a service centre.

“At Mi India, customer experience is top most priority and we regret the inconvenience caused to them. As a committed brand, our endeavour is to continue delivering on our consumer expectations, thereby offering best user experience to everyone,” the company further noted in the official statement.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 14, 2020 3:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 14, 2020 3:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Some Xiaomi phones are rebooting constantly, fix coming soon
News
Some Xiaomi phones are rebooting constantly, fix coming soon
OnePlus, Snapchat launch a new AR lens for Diwali: How to use

News

OnePlus, Snapchat launch a new AR lens for Diwali: How to use

New WhatsApp features: Payment, Disappearing Messages, Shopping and more

Apps

New WhatsApp features: Payment, Disappearing Messages, Shopping and more

PUBG Mobile may not return to India anytime soon, here's why

Gaming

PUBG Mobile may not return to India anytime soon, here's why

WhatsApp tips: How to send Happy Diwali GIFs and Stickers

How To

WhatsApp tips: How to send Happy Diwali GIFs and Stickers

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Some Xiaomi phones are rebooting constantly, fix coming soon

OnePlus, Snapchat launch a new AR lens for Diwali: How to use

YouTube cancels its year-end celebration Rewind 2020

Redmi Note 10 launch soon: Expected specs, price, features and more

Samsung unveils next-gen Exynos 1080 chipset with 5nm EUV process

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Some Xiaomi phones are rebooting constantly, fix coming soon

News

Some Xiaomi phones are rebooting constantly, fix coming soon
Redmi Note 10 launch soon: Expected specs, price, features and more

News

Redmi Note 10 launch soon: Expected specs, price, features and more
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y12s, Helio P35, 13MP ड्यूल कैमरा, 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro का लाइव इमेज हुआ लीक, जानें संभावित कीमत और फीचर्स

Redmi के जनरल मैनेजर ने किया कंफर्म, लॉन्च होने वाला है Redmi Note 9 5G

सालों बाद Instagram में हुआ बदलाव, आखिर कंपनी ने ऐसा क्यों किया?

Realme 6 Pro के लिए जारी हुआ नया अपडेट, फोन में जुड़ेंगे कई फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Features

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

News

Some Xiaomi phones are rebooting constantly, fix coming soon
News
Some Xiaomi phones are rebooting constantly, fix coming soon
OnePlus, Snapchat launch a new AR lens for Diwali: How to use

News

OnePlus, Snapchat launch a new AR lens for Diwali: How to use
YouTube cancels its year-end celebration Rewind 2020

News

YouTube cancels its year-end celebration Rewind 2020
Redmi Note 10 launch soon: Expected specs, price, features and more

News

Redmi Note 10 launch soon: Expected specs, price, features and more
Samsung unveils next-gen Exynos 1080 chipset with 5nm EUV process

News

Samsung unveils next-gen Exynos 1080 chipset with 5nm EUV process

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers