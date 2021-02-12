comscore ISRO joins hands with MapmyIndia to develop a Google Maps rival
  • Home
  • Apps
  • ISRO joins hands with MapmyIndia to develop a Google Maps rival
News

ISRO joins hands with MapmyIndia to develop a Google Maps rival

Apps

ISRO and MapmyIndia have announced a partnership to build a new fully indigenous, mapping portal and with geospatial services for India.

MapmyIndia

The collaboration will enable both to identify and build holistic geospatial solutions, using earth observation datasets, NavIC, Web Services and APIs. (Representational Image: MapmyIndia)

Department of Space (DoS) – Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) comes under it – has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CE Info Systems, which owns MapmyIndia. Together they will build a new fully indigenous, mapping portal and with geospatial services for India. The portal will make use of MapmyIndia’s detailed Indian maps and ISRO’s catalogue of satellite imagery and earth observation data. Also Read - Google Maps introduces new features related to Covid-19 for Android and iOS

MapmyIndia’s CEO and Executive Director Rohan Verma stated that this is a stride towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which would allow Indians to not be dependent on foreign organisations for maps, navigation and geospatial services. Also Read - Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

The collaboration will enable both to identify and build holistic geospatial solutions, using earth observation datasets, NavIC, Web Services and APIs. All of these are already available in MapmyIndia, Bhuvan, VEDAS and MOSDAC geoportals. Also Read - How to get started with the Google Maps: Step-by-step guide

NavIC is India’s own navigation system, developed by ISRO and Bhuvan is a national geo-portal. VEDAS is an online geoprocessing platform and MOSDAC is a data repository for all the meteorological missions.

“MapmyIndia, being a responsible, local, Indian company, ensures that its maps reflect the true sovereignty of the country, depicting India’s borders as per Government of India, and hosts its maps in India,” said Verma in a LinkedIn post.

MapmyIndia told PTI, this partnership will help them in providing users with “much better, more detailed and comprehensive, as well as privacy-centric, hyper local and indigenous mapping solution.”

Verma states that all foreign mapping solutions come with a lot of hidden costs, as they provide maps for free and then target them with local advertisement to make money, thus invading user privacy. MapmyIndia does not target users with ads and respects its users privacy.

MapmyIndia currently covers 7.5 lakh villages, 7500+ cities, 63 lakh kilometres of road network and over 3 crore places across India, according to the company.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 12, 2021 8:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched, Samsung Galaxy F62 specs confirmed: Top tech news today
News
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched, Samsung Galaxy F62 specs confirmed: Top tech news today
ISRO joins hands with MapmyIndia to develop a Google Maps rival

News

ISRO joins hands with MapmyIndia to develop a Google Maps rival

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai's name removed from UP Police FIR; here's why

News

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai's name removed from UP Police FIR; here's why

Twitter labels not applied on official Indian government accounts

News

Twitter labels not applied on official Indian government accounts

Beware! This Valentine's Day online scam fooling people with free gifts, vouchers

News

Beware! This Valentine's Day online scam fooling people with free gifts, vouchers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched, Samsung Galaxy F62 specs confirmed: Top tech news today

ISRO joins hands with MapmyIndia to develop a Google Maps rival

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai's name removed from UP Police FIR; here's why

Twitter labels not applied on official Indian government accounts

Beware! This Valentine's Day online scam fooling people with free gifts, vouchers

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about

Top 5 Made in India Twitter alternatives: Koo, Tooter and more

As #BanTwitter trends and Koo app gets popular, will Twitter get banned in India?

Top five gaming smartphones to buy under Rs 25,000

Here's a look at the different types of internet fraud that can be used against you

Related Topics

Related Stories

ISRO joins hands with MapmyIndia to develop a Google Maps rival

News

ISRO joins hands with MapmyIndia to develop a Google Maps rival
Google Maps introduces new features related to Covid-19 for Android and iOS

News

Google Maps introduces new features related to Covid-19 for Android and iOS
Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11

News

Google says Daydream VR support not coming to Android 11
Google Maps dark mode feature rolling out for Android: Check details

News

Google Maps dark mode feature rolling out for Android: Check details
How to get started with the Google Maps: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to get started with the Google Maps: Step-by-step guide

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A21s स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, जानें इसकी नई कीमत

Twitter ने Valentine's Day से पहले याद दिलाया मजेदार फीचर, यूजर्स बोले- Thank You!

Twitter ने इन देशों में जारी किया खास फीचर, इस बार भी लिस्ट में नहीं भारत का नाम

India vs England 2nd Test Live: Jio TV app और Disney+ Hotstar पर फ्री में देखें भारत-इंग्लैंड का मुकाबला, जानें तरीका

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi 1GB daily data prepaid plan: सस्ते प्रीपेड प्लान, रोज 1GB डेटा के साथ फ्री कॉलिंग

Latest Videos

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about

Features

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about
Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

Reviews

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?
Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Features

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives
Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

News

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched, Samsung Galaxy F62 specs confirmed: Top tech news today
News
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched, Samsung Galaxy F62 specs confirmed: Top tech news today
ISRO joins hands with MapmyIndia to develop a Google Maps rival

News

ISRO joins hands with MapmyIndia to develop a Google Maps rival
Google CEO, Sundar Pichai's name removed from UP Police FIR; here's why

News

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai's name removed from UP Police FIR; here's why
Twitter labels not applied on official Indian government accounts

News

Twitter labels not applied on official Indian government accounts
Beware! This Valentine's Day online scam fooling people with free gifts, vouchers

News

Beware! This Valentine's Day online scam fooling people with free gifts, vouchers

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers