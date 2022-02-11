comscore ISRO launched 129 Indian origin satellites since 1975: Check details
ISRO launched 129 Indian origin satellites 342 foreign satellites since 1975

These areas include television broadcasting, direct-to-home, ATM, mobile communications, tele-education, telemedicine, weather information, insect infestation, agro-meteorology, and potential fishing.

Image: Pixabay

From 1975 till now, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has launched 129 satellites of Indian origin and 342 satellites from 36 countries. Of this, 39 satellites were commercial, and the rest were nanosatellites. In the information given in Parliament on Thursday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, ‘There are 53 Indian operational satellites in space at present. Out of this, there are 21 communication satellites, 8 navigation satellites, 21 earth observation satellites, and three science satellites. Also Read - From Gaganyaan to Venus, here are ISRO's space missions for the year 2022

The information was revealed by the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh in a written reply to two questions in Rajya Sabha. In response, he also said that the data received from Indian satellites in space is being used in different country areas. Also Read - Amazon is set to launch its first satellite in 2022: Check details

These areas include television broadcasting, direct-to-home, ATM, mobile communications, tele-education, telemedicine, weather information, insect infestation, agro-meteorology, and potential fishing. Also Read - ISRO to launch GSAT-7A communication satellite for IAF this month: Report

“The satellite-enabled data and services are being used to benefit various sectors of the country. These include television broadcasting, direct-to-home, ATM, mobile communication, tele-education, telemedicine and advisories on weather, pest infestation, agro-meteorology, and potential fishing zones,” said the minister.

The scientific community constantly tries to know whether life is possible on any planet other than our earth in this infinite universe. Indian astronomers have identified 60 such planets out of 5,000 knowns so far, where life may be possible. For this, Artificial Intelligence (AI) based algorithms have been used.

“Satellite data is also used for crop production estimation, crop intensification, and agricultural drought assessment, wasteland inventory, identifying groundwater prospect zones, inland aquaculture suitability, and disaster risk reduction,” said Jitendra Singh.

Scientists from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, and researchers from BITS Pilani, Goa campus, carried out this experiment. The Department of Science and Technology said that about 5000 confirmed and 8000 possible planets were assessed.

  Published Date: February 11, 2022 12:21 PM IST

Best Sellers