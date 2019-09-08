ISRO locates Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2 on moon surface

Chandrayaan 2 Moon lander Vikram was all set to finally land on the Moon 47 days after leaving the Earth. The entire nation had their eyes glued to this historic achievement. Unfortunately, the ground station lost communication with India’s moon lander Vikram. This happened while the lander was descending towards the Moon. Now, ISRO chief K Sivan has said that the space agency was able to locate the Vikram lander on the surface of the moon.

No communication with Vikram lander yet

“We’ve found the location of Vikram Lander on lunar surface & orbiter has clicked a thermal image of Lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon”, the ISRO chief said.

“It must have been a hard-landing. We do not know if the Vikram module was damaged during the landing on the Lunar surface,” the ISRO chairman further added. The space research agency, ISRO, is trying to establish contact with the lander. Once the communication is successful, it will release more details.

Chandrayaan-2 lost communication

The link between Chandrayaan-2 and control center was lost when the lander was at an altitude of 2.1 km. It was on the moon’s South Pole where it was due to land. PM Narendra Modi on told ISRO scientists not to lose confidence after communication with the Vikram lander was lost.

Interacting with the gloomy-faced scientists at the control room of the ISTRAC, the Prime Minister said: “Whatever you have done till now is no mean feat.”

“The nation is proud of you. You all have served the nation and done a great service to science and mankind. Move ahead with lots of courage. I am with you, hope for the best,” he said.

PM interacted with students

“If someone is the greatest teacher of knowledge, then it is science. There is no failure in science, only experiments and efforts,” Modi said. “Every experiment, every effort is made to sow new seeds of knowledge. It lays the foundation of new possibilities and makes us realize our immense power,” he added.