comscore ISRO, Microsoft collaborate to support space-tech startups in India: Details here
  • Home
  • News
  • Isro Microsoft Collaborate To Support Space Tech Startups In India Details Here
News

ISRO, Microsoft collaborate to support space-tech startups in India: Details here

News

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Microsoft signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to fuel the growth of space technology startups in India.

Highlights

  • ISRO and Microsoft signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
  • The collaboration seeks to strengthen ISRO’s vision.
  • Microsoft will provide mentoring support to space tech entrepreneurs.
Chandrayaan 2

ISRO, Microsoft collaborate to support space-tech startups in India: Details here Photo credit: ISRO

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Microsoft signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to fuel the growth of space technology startups in India. The MoU seeks to empower space tech start-ups across the country with technology tools and platforms, go-to-market support and mentoring to help them scale and become enterprise ready. The collaboration seeks to strengthen ISRO’s vision of harnessing the market potential of the most promising space tech innovators and entrepreneurs in India. Through this tie-up, the space tech startups identified by ISRO will be onboarded onto the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub platform, that supports startups at every stage of their journey-from idea to unicorn. Also Read - We want to push India's $1 trillion digital economy dream, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Through Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, space-tech startup founders in India will have free access to the tech tools, and resources they need to build and run their business. This includes technical support to build and scale on Azure, best-in-class developer and productivity tools including GitHub Enterprise, Visual Studio Enterprise and Microsoft 365 and access to smart analytics with Power BI and Dynamics 365. Also Read - Microsoft is ending support for Windows 7, 8.1 on January 10: Here's what you need to do

S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO, said, “ISRO’s collaboration with Microsoft will greatly benefit space tech startups in their analysis and processing of vast amounts of satellite data for various applications, using cutting-edge methods like AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning. The Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is a useful platform for bringing together startups and providers of technology solutions to support the national space technology ecosystem. We are pleased to work together to assist and support entrepreneurs, to in turn benefit the Indian economy as a whole.” Also Read - Microsoft is making Excel’s formulas easier: Here’s how

Beyond access to technology, Microsoft will provide mentoring support to space tech entrepreneurs in areas ranging from space engineering to cloud technologies, product, and design, fundraising and sales and marketing. In addition, founders will have access to Microsoft Learn for tailored startup centric training content and programs to help them build connections with the industry and potential customers.

Microsoft and ISRO will also jointly organize knowledge sharing and thought leadership sessions for the startups with space industry experts. In addition, the collaboration will support founders with go-to-market strategies, technical support, and opportunities to sell their solutions via Microsoft channels and marketplace.

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, noted, “Space tech startups in India are playing a significant role in advancing the country’s space capabilities with the power of technology. We are pleased to collaborate with ISRO to accelerate this transformation of what’s possible in space. Through our technology tools, platforms, and mentorship opportunities, we are deeply committed to empowering space tech startups in the country to drive cutting edge innovation and accelerate scientific discovery.”

  • Published Date: January 6, 2023 12:05 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Russian companies banned from displaying tech at CES 2023
News
Russian companies banned from displaying tech at CES 2023
iQOO 9 SE 5G down to Rs 29,990: Check deal

Mobiles

iQOO 9 SE 5G down to Rs 29,990: Check deal

How to use WhatsApp's proxy feature during internet shutdowns

How To

How to use WhatsApp's proxy feature during internet shutdowns

WhatsApp can now accessed even during internet shutdowns

Apps

WhatsApp can now accessed even during internet shutdowns

Forget iPhone 14 Pro, Qualcomm has a plan to bring satellite connectivity to your phone

News

Forget iPhone 14 Pro, Qualcomm has a plan to bring satellite connectivity to your phone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

ISRO, Microsoft collaborate to support space-tech startups in India: Details here

Russian companies banned from displaying tech at CES 2023

Apple mixed reality headset may launch during or before WWDC 2023

Forget iPhone 14 Pro, Qualcomm has a plan to bring satellite connectivity to your phone

HP launches new Chromebook, 8 new laptops ahead of CES 2023

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?