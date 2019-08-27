comscore ISRO offered semi-cryogenic engine technology by Russia's Roscosmos
  • Home
  • News
  • ISRO offered semi-cryogenic engine technology by Russia's Roscosmos for human space capsule
News

ISRO offered semi-cryogenic engine technology by Russia's Roscosmos for human space capsule

News

ISRO says it is currently focused on Chandrayaan-2 but is also preparing for its first human space mission.

  • Published: August 27, 2019 12:43 PM IST
gslv-isro

Image Credit: ISRO

India and Russia are discussing a wide range of cooperation in the space sector with the latter’s offer of its semi-cryogenic engine technology and critical components for India’s human space capsule, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said on Sunday.

“We are in discussions with the Russian space agency on various aspects and nothing has been firmed up. What has been finalized is the agreement to train the Indian cosmonauts by Russia for our human space mission Gaganyaan,” Sivan told IANS in an interview here.

“Russia is offering its semi-cryogenic rocket engine technology to India under the ‘Make-in-India’ programme. The rocket engines could be made in India and used in our rockets,” Sivan said.

In a recent statement, Russian state-run space corporation Roscosmos said the two countries will discuss cooperation in the sphere of piloted space flights, satellite navigation and engine technology.

Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft successfully enters Moon's orbit: Everything we know so far

Also Read

Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft successfully enters Moon's orbit: Everything we know so far

Sivan also said the two countries are also discussing the setting up of ground stations in each other’s countries to enhance the accuracy of their satellite navigation signals.

“We want to set up our ground station for our NavIC system in Russia. Russia, in turn, wants to set up a ground station in India for its satellite navigation system. The Russian ground station will be in Bengaluru while ours is likely to be in Moscow,” Sivan said.

Queried about the sourcing of critical components for India’s human space mission ‘Gaganyaan’ from Russia, Sivan replied: “The discussions are on. Nothing has been finalized. We have to see whether we need to buy their components. The components have to be suitable for us.”

ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin

Also Read

ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin

Sivan also said the ISRO’s focus currently is on India’s moon landing mission Chandrayaan-2. The space agency recently released second set of images from Chandrayaan-2. The lander is expected to touch down on the lunar surface on September 7 at around 1:55AM. The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is now in the lunar orbit and ISRO will have to carry out three more orbital manoeuvres to bring it to an altitude of 100 km from the moon surface.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 27, 2019 12:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 8 Pro durability teased in a video ahead of August 29
thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official

Editor's Pick

Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability
News
Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out deals on top smartphones

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out deals on top smartphones

Nintendo Switch Lite India prices out, older Switch gets a discount

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Lite India prices out, older Switch gets a discount

Twitter reveals how to increase tweet engagement by up to 10 times

News

Twitter reveals how to increase tweet engagement by up to 10 times

ISRO releases fresh images of Moon craters taken by Chandrayaan-2

News

ISRO releases fresh images of Moon craters taken by Chandrayaan-2

Most Popular

Realme 5 Review

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme XT first official image teased by company, launch on September 4

Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability

Twitter reveals how to increase tweet engagement by up to 10 times

ISRO releases fresh images of Moon craters taken by Chandrayaan-2

ISRO offered semi-cryogenic engine technology by Russia's Roscosmos for human space capsule

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

ISRO releases fresh images of Moon craters taken by Chandrayaan-2

News

ISRO releases fresh images of Moon craters taken by Chandrayaan-2
ISRO offered semi-cryogenic engine technology by Russia's Roscosmos for human space capsule

News

ISRO offered semi-cryogenic engine technology by Russia's Roscosmos for human space capsule
ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin

News

ISRO releases first Moon photos from Chandrayaan-2 showing Mare Orientale basin
Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft successfully enters Moon's orbit

News

Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft successfully enters Moon's orbit
Google Doodle marks 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai

News

Google Doodle marks 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K30 स्मार्टफोन्स पर काम कर रही है Xiaomi, 5G कनेक्टिविटी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: 1.5 करोड़ रुपये प्राइस पूल वाले नेशनल फाइनल्स के लिए इन 4 टीमों ने किया क्वालिफाई

Airtel प्रीपेड ग्राहकों को इन प्लान पर मिल रहा है 32GB तक का एक्स्ट्रा बोनस डाटा

Samsung Galaxy M40 को मिला अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर हुई कैमरा परफॉर्मेंस

Jio Fiber की कनेक्टिवी अपने एरिया में ऐसे करें चैक, ब्रॉडबेंस सर्विस के लिए ऐसे करें रजिस्ट्रेशन


News

Realme XT first official image teased by company, launch on September 4
News
Realme XT first official image teased by company, launch on September 4
Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability

News

Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability
Twitter reveals how to increase tweet engagement by up to 10 times

News

Twitter reveals how to increase tweet engagement by up to 10 times
ISRO releases fresh images of Moon craters taken by Chandrayaan-2

News

ISRO releases fresh images of Moon craters taken by Chandrayaan-2
ISRO offered semi-cryogenic engine technology by Russia's Roscosmos for human space capsule

News

ISRO offered semi-cryogenic engine technology by Russia's Roscosmos for human space capsule